The countdown is on for “Europe’s most southern northern classic”, which is set to take place on Saturday, featuring a star-studded line-up in both the men’s and women’s races. The event will be preceded by the teams presentation on Friday, March 7, starting at 4:00 PM at the Fortezza Medicea.Click here for men’s route.Click here for women’s route.STRADE BIANCHE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE The number 1 bib will be worn by the most eagerly awaited rider: world champion Tadej Pogačar, winner of the 2024 and 2022 editions. The Slovenian, who kicked off his 2025 season with a victory at the UAE Tour, is closing in on 100 career wins. Alongside Michał Kwiatkowski, Pogačar is hunting for his third Strade Bianche title, which would earn him a commemorative milestone—a feat only accomplished by Fabian Cancellara so far. Among his top rivals will be Tom Pidcock, winner in 2023 and early-season standout with four victories in his new adventure with Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, and Maxim Van Gils, third in 2024 and recent stage winner at the Vuelta a Andalucía. Other contenders to watch include Valentin Madouas, Marc Hirschi, Mathias Vacek, Ben Healy, Attila Valter, Davide Formolo, and Lennert Van Eetvelt.Click here for men’s entry listSTRADE BIANCHE WOMEN ELITE CRÉDIT AGRICOLE A strong line-up of former winners will headline the women’s race, which gets underway at 9:40 AM. With the absence of defending champion Lotte Kopecky, the start list includes past champions Elizabeth Deignan (2016), Elisa Longo Borghini (2017), Anna van der Breggen (2018), and Demi Vollering (2023). The list of riders who have previously reached the podium includes 2024 Tour de France Femmes champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Mavi García, and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig. Among the most eagerly awaited riders are Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, returning to the Strade Bianche Women Elite for the first time since 2018, and Kristen Faulkner, the reigning Olympic road race champion from Paris 2024.

www.strade-bianche.it

