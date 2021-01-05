With a handful of competitions coming up in 2021, the Vietnam national women’s football team started centralised training this week so as to give the chance for the newcomers.

Head coach Mai Duc Chung said that after the conclusion of the Vietnam national championship, the majority of the players have had a long lay-off.

“The purpose of this gathering is to enable young players such as Chau Thi Vang and Nguyen Thi Hoa to get accustomed to the training style at the national team level. They are very promising and talented players,” said Duc Chung.

“After the national championship, the players’ fitness has dropped quite a lot. In this gathering, we will work to improve physical strength as well as tactics and techniques.”

A total of 31 players were called for the camp with eight from Vinacomin FC, ten from Ho Chi Minh City FC, ten from Hanoi FC and three from Phong Phu Ha Nam FC.

The team will play some friendly matches against veteran teams later in the month.

“After the Lunar New Year, if the COVID-19 situation improves, we will convene further gatherings and expect to have an overseas training camp to prepare for the AFF Women’s Championship, the AFC Women’s Championship qualifiers and also the 31st SEA Games,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...