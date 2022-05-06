For the first time, four Audi Sport drivers will share the two Audi R8 LMS of Audi Sport Team Valvoline with two amateurs. Nathanaël Berthon teams up with fellow Audi Sport driver Kelvin van der Linde. Bathurst-based privateer Brad Schumacher completes car number 74, while sister car number 777 is driven by Audi Sport drivers Markus Winkelhock and Ricardo Feller. They will contest the event together with Australian Yasser Shahin, who won the GT World Challenge Australia in an Audi last year.

“In the meantime, many international brands have followed us and thus contributed to the event’s rise to one of the world’s most important GT3 endurance races. With three victories at Bathurst, Audi is the most successful manufacturer in the GT3 era. Now, against the backdrop of Pro-Am regulations, we’re facing a new challenge just like our rivals.”