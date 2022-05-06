This year’s Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, in the Silesia region of Poland, will become a Wanda Diamond League substitute meeting following a restructuring of the 2022 Diamond League and World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendars.

The Wanda Diamond League has announced that due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements currently in place for entry into China, the Diamond League meetings in Shanghai (30 July) and Shenzhen (6 August) will not take place this year.

The Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, which was originally on the calendar as a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event, will now take place on 6 August.

As a result, Silesia’s other World Athletics Continental Tour meeting – the Silver-level ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial taking place in Chorzow on 5 June – will become a Gold-level meeting to maintain the 12-strong Gold tour.

The Diamond League season starts in Doha on 13 May and ends with the Final in Zurich on 7-8 September. The USATF Bermuda Games on 9 April kicked off the 2022 Continental Tour Gold series, which will close in Zagreb on 11 September.

World Athletics

2022 Wanda Diamond League calendar

13 May – Doha (QAT)

21 May – Birmingham (GBR)

28 May – Eugene (USA)

5 June – Rabat (MAR)

9 June – Rome (ITA)

16 June – Oslo (NOR)

18 June – Paris (FRA)

30 June – Stockholm (SWE)

6 August – Silesia (POL)

10 August – Monaco (MON)

26 August – Lausanne (SUI)

2 September – Brussels (BEL)

7-8 September – Zurich (SUI)



Full 2022 Wanda Diamond League calendar





2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar

9 April – USATF Bermuda Games, Devonshire (BER)

16 April – Golden Games, Mt SAC (USA)

7 May – Kip Keino Classic, Nairobi (KEN)

8 May – Seiko Golden Grand Prix, Tokyo (JPN)

31 May – Ostrava Golden Spike, Ostrava (CZE)

3 June – Irena Szewinska Memorial, Bydgoszcz (POL)

5 June – ORLEN Janusz Kusocinski Memorial, Chorzow (POL)

6 June – FBK Games, Hengelo (NED)

12 June – New York Grand Prix, New York (USA)

14 June – Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku (FIN)

8 August – Gyulai Istvan Memorial, Szekesfehervar (HUN)

11 September – Memorial Borisa Hanzekovica, Zagreb (CRO)

Full 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold calendar

