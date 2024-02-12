Just minutes into the main programme of the Millrose Games, Devynne Charlton blazed to a stunning world 60m hurdles record*, clocking 7.67 at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in New York on Sunday (11).

The Bahamian sprint hurdler had been in superb form since opening her 2024 campaign one month ago. A 7.88 run in Louisville was followed one week later with a national record of 7.75. She came close to that mark with 7.76 at the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Boston last weekend.

In New York on Sunday, though, she nailed her start and stole a march on her rivals from the start. Drawn in between two-time world indoor champion Nia Ali and two-time world champion Danielle Williams, Charlton eased away from the field and crossed the line in 7.67.

Her time takes 0.01 off the previous world record set by Susanna Kallur exactly 16 years and one day ago.

Williams was second in 7.79, while Tia Jones – who clocked a big PB of 7.72 to win in Boston last week – was given the same time was Williams for third place.

“I heard the announcer say something that sounded like ‘world record’, but it didn’t hit me until I saw my name and time on the clock,” said Charlton, who took world indoor silver in 2022. “I can’t describe that moment.

“When I saw that clock, I felt relief. When you set a goal and work towards it all year, and then you achieve it, it makes you feel you’re on top of the world.”

*Subject to the usual ratification procedure

