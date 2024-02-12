The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will make history with a unique and unprecedented event when the seventh round of the 2024 season descends upon the picturesque Autódromo Internacional do Algarve from August 9th to 11th.

Breaking away from the traditional format, this round promises an extraordinary experience for riders, teams, and the thousands of passionate fans who will gather at the circuit for a weekend like no other.

The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve is meticulously preparing a special ‘Summer Fest’ that goes beyond thrilling track action.

The event will feature ‘Food Court’ areas, music concerts, parade lap autograph sessions, and an unprecedented ‘track tour’ in an open bus, providing fans with an immersive and entertaining experience throughout the afternoon.

This will amplify the WorldSBK weekend experience, fostering a festival atmosphere that joyfully celebrates the essence of motorcycle racing.

To accommodate the plethora of additional activities, a unique schedule will be implemented for this round. WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 19.00 Local Time / 20.00 CET, allowing spectators to witness the exhilarating races against the backdrop of the stunning Portuguese sunset.

