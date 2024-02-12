In the men’s race, overall leader Wout Alleman shows that he wants to defend his position and leads the front group for large parts of the race. In the final section, four riders – Wout Alleman, Lukas Baum, Simon Stiebjahn and Marc Stutzmann – are still at the front.

Simon Stiebjan (GER) is the fastest in the final sprint and takes a world-class victory. Lukas Baum (GER) and Wout Alleman (BEL) complete the podium. In the overall standings, Wout Alleman extends his lead over Georg Egger to 3:06 minutes, with Stutzmann in third at 3:13 minutes. The battle for second place is still completely open.

The women’s race is initially clearly led by the American Hannah Otto, then Rosa van Doorn (NED) catches up with her. A tough battle for the stage win and overall victory ensued.

Otto manages to keep up the fast pace to the finish line and takes her first victory in Europe. Rosa van Doorn takes the overall lead, 1:04 ahead of Otto. Janina Wüst finishes third and has to say goodbye to the leader’s jersey for now.

STAGE 3 – MEN STAGE 3 – WOMEN 1. SIMON STIEBJAHN (GER) 03:56:52 1. HANNAH OTTO (USA) 04:51:05 2. LUKAS BAUM (GER) 03:56:53 2. ROSA VAN DOORN (NED) 04:52:33 3. WOUT ALLEMAN (BEL) 03:56:53 3. JANINA WÜST (SUI) 04:55:42

