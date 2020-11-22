Western Sydney Wanderers FC have signed Illawarra Stingrays defender Margaux Chauvet for the Westfield W-League 2020/21 season.

Chauvet is set to star in her very first Westfield W-League season with the 17-year-old plying her trade in the NPL Women’s New South Wales this year with the Stingrays.

Wanderers head coach Dean Heffernan told wswanderersfc.com.au he is delighted to have Margaux on board.

“Margaux is a very talented young player and we’re looking forward to seeing what she can contribute to the team this season,” Heffernan explained.

