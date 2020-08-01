Liverpool Football Club and Nike have unveiled the club’s 2020-21 home kit — the first collaboration of an exciting multi-year partnership between two icons of sport.

The partnership brings together the current Premier League, European and Club World Cup champions with the world’s leading sports brand that, starting August 1st, will become Liverpool FC’s official kit supplier.

The partnership represents a significant moment for LFC and Nike. A club steeped in tradition, it has a unique relationship with its city and a dedicated fan base around the world thanks to the team’s style and attitude on the pitch.

Nike will serve this fan base through innovation, design and creative collaborations that will bring excitement and energy to sport globally.

“We are very excited to be partnering with a global icon like Liverpool FC. This strategic partnership will reinforce Nike’s position as the best and most inclusive football brand in the world,” said Bert Hoyt, VP/GM, Nike EMEA.

“As next season kicks off, we look forward to supplying the club and its supporters with innovative, stylish collections while furthering our shared ambition to inspire youth and future generations through brilliant football.”

Those sentiments are echoed by Billy Hogan, Liverpool FC MD and CCO. “We talked back in January, when we first announced the new partnership with Nike, about our expectations on them becoming an incredible partner for the club,” says Hogan.

“We’re so excited to be starting this journey with Nike, the global leader in sports apparel and we look forward to working together to bring performance and lifestyle product to our supporters in the year ahead.”

Liverpool FC’s 2020-21 home kit is a celebration of this new relationship. It acknowledges the past, while setting the tone for future collections.

Liverpool’s new home kit is comprised of the traditional red jersey and red shorts and socks. The use of a brighter red exudes youth and vibrancy, complementing the traditional white and the introduction of teal to the home jersey.

The red, white and teal has been a traditional color combination for LFC over the years, particularly as it relates to the traditional club crest.

The teal holds a further symbolic connection to the city of Liverpool through the Liver Birds that sit proudly looking over the city, and have been a prominent fixture on the Liverpool Football Club jersey since the club formed in 1892.

“I’ve been part of the Nike family for six years and we have an incredible relationship,” says defender Virgil van Dijk.

“I’m very familiar with the quality of the design and innovation that goes into making a kit like this. Stepping out as champions next season in this kit will be really special.”

The home jersey has a stylish V-neck collar with white and teal color-blocked stripes. Stripes also appear on the trim of the sleeves and form hoops around the tops of the socks.

On the nape of the neck the 96 emblem, encased by the eternal flames, sits proudly in memory of the 96 children, women and men who lost their lives at Hillsborough.

The kit benefits from the latest in Nike performance innovation for fit and moisture management.

Consistent with Nike’s commitment to sustainability, the Liverpool FC kits are constructed with 100 percent recycled polyester fabric, made from recycled plastic bottles.

Nike will outfit the men’s, women’s and academy teams, as well as coaching staff. Nike will also provide support for the vital work of the LFC Foundation, the club’s official charity.

The new Liverpool FC home kit is available with Early Access for Nike Members today in Europe. Fans can order from nike.com or download the Nike App before the jersey becomes available to fans from retailers worldwide August 6.

Nike will be creating new ways for fans to get access to product first, connect with their favorite athletes more often, highlight incredible stories from the Liverpool community and champion the next wave of young creatives from the city, all for Nike Members through nike.com and the Nike App.

Support of Liverpool’s Local Community

The partnership with the club will also see Nike committing to support a local community initiative in Toxteth. As part of Nike’s Made to Play commitment to get kids moving through play and sport, Nike, alongside the Anfield Wrap, is working with Earl Jenkins and Kingsley United, who play from the Tiber Street Partnership, to lower barriers to entry and offer play and sport-based programming for young people aged 4-16 in the community.

This includes a bursary scheme for a BAME coaching course, a BAME youth leadership forum in partnership with other organizations in the city and for Toxteth-based Kingsley United to create a girls’ team. Nike will also be supporting school holiday and summer camps operated by trained coaches in a safe environment.

*The 2020-21 Liverpool FC home kit is available now for Early Access from nike.com and releases August 6 at all retailers. It is also available for pre-order in LFC retail stores and at store.liverpoolfc.com.

