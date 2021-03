Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has called up a total of 28 players for the centralised training camp planned for 22-30 March 2021 in Johor.

The camp is in preparation for Malaysia’s last three matches of Group G of Round 2 of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers which will be held centrally in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Malaysia will take on hosts UAE on 3 June, Vietnam on 11 June and Thailand on 15 June 2021.

While the majority of the players came from the squad that had played at the last two qualifying matches, Cheng Hoe has also recalled some old faces and several newcomers for the camp this time around.

“I did not call Liridon Krasniqi (Newcastle Jets) or Junior Eldstal (Chonburi FC) because of the quarantine issue,” said Cheng Hoe.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our plans for more than a year, so we need to take every advantage in this relatively short preparation time.

“This is the best time for us to focus on the team’s preparation because when we gather again in May, we will not have much time.”

MALAYSIA TRAINNG SQUAD

No. NAME AGE TEAM 1. MOHD FARIZAL MARLIAS 35 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 2. MATTHEW DAVIES 26 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 3. MOHAMAD AIDIL ZAFUAN ABD RADZAK 34 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 4. ADAM NOR AZLIN 25 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 5. LA’VERE CORBIN-ONG 30 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 6. MUHAMMAD RAMADHAN SAIFULLAH USMAN 21 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 7. MOHAMED SYAMER KUTTY ABBA 24 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 8. MOHD AFIQ FAZAIL 27 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 9. MUHAMMAD DANIAL AMIER NORHISHAM 24 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 10. MUHAMMAD NAZMI FAIZ MANSOR 27 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 11. MUHAMMAD AKHYAR ABDUL RASHID 22 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 12. MOHAMADOU SUMAREH 27 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 13. MUHAMMAD SYAFIQ AHMAD 26 JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM FC 14. MOHD KHAIRULAZHAN MOHD KHALID 32 SELANGOR FC 15. MUHAMMAD SYAHMI SAFARI 23 SELANGOR FC 16. BRENDAN GAN 33 SELANGOR FC 17. MUHAMMAD SHAHREL FIKRI MD FAUZI 27 SELANGOR FC 18. MUHAMMAD RAHADIAZLI RAHALIM 20 TERENGGANU FC 19. MOHAMAD FAISAL ABDUL HALIM 23 TERENGGANU FC 20. SHAHRUL MOHD SAAD 28 PERAK FC 21. GUILHERME DE PAULA LUCRECIO 35 PERAK FC 22. MUHAMMAD FAZLY MAZLAN 28 SRI PAHANG FC 23. MUHAMAD NOR AZAM ABDUL AZIH 26 SRI PAHANG FC 24. KHAIRUL FAHMI CHE MAT 32 MELAKA UNITED FC 25. MOHD RIZAL MOHD GHAZALI 29 KEDAH DARUL AMAN FC 26. MUHAMMAD IRFAN ZAKARIA 26 KUALA LUMPUR CITY FC 27. LUQMAN HAKIM SHAMSUDIN 19 KV KORTRIJK (BELGIUM) 28. NORSHAHRUL IDLAN TALAHA 35 SARAWAK UNITED FC

