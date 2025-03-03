Day two highlights of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in Cape Town.
- Chile and Kenya were crowned men’s and women’s champions, respectively, at the opening round of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025 in Cape Town.
- Chile overcame Canada 33-7 in the men’s final, while Kenya beat Argentina 17-12 in an intense women’s final.
- Germany’s men’s team and South Africa’s women’s team earned third place on the podium.
- Cape Town will host the second round of the HSBC Sevens Challenger on 7-8 March with the same participating teams.
- The top eight men’s and women’s teams will progress to the third round in Krakow on 11-12 April.
- The Challenger provides a promotion pathway to HSBC SVNS, with the top four placed men’s and women’s teams securing their place in the high stakes HSBC SVNS Play-Off in Los Angeles on 3-4 May and an opportunity to gain promotion.
At the end of two days of intense, high-quality competition, Chile men and Kenya women took top honours at the opening round of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025 in Cape Town. – www.world.rugby