Day two highlights of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in Cape Town.

Chile and Kenya were crowned men’s and women’s champions, respectively, at the opening round of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025 in Cape Town.

Chile overcame Canada 33-7 in the men’s final, while Kenya beat Argentina 17-12 in an intense women’s final.

Germany’s men’s team and South Africa’s women’s team earned third place on the podium.

Cape Town will host the second round of the HSBC Sevens Challenger on 7-8 March with the same participating teams.

The top eight men’s and women’s teams will progress to the third round in Krakow on 11-12 April.

The Challenger provides a promotion pathway to HSBC SVNS, with the top four placed men’s and women’s teams securing their place in the high stakes HSBC SVNS Play-Off in Los Angeles on 3-4 May and an opportunity to gain promotion.

At the end of two days of intense, high-quality competition, Chile men and Kenya women took top honours at the opening round of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025 in Cape Town. – www.world.rugby

Like this: Like Loading...