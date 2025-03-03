Formula E, the world’s fastest-growing motorsport, has today revealed the complete list of personalities and team pairings for its highly anticipated Evo Sessions event, a unique experience held at Miami International Autodrome (Hard Rock Stadium) on 5-6 March, that immerses global influencers and personalities into the world of professional racing.

Eleven personalities from the realms of sports, tech, and entertainment have undergone an intensive training programme, including simulator sessions, physical conditioning, driver coaching, and engineering briefings, all in preparation for getting behind the wheel of the lightning-fast GEN3 Evo race car, capable of 0-60mph in just 1.82 seconds,

With all the action documented in real-time, fans will get an unprecedented look into the skills and precision required to compete at the pinnacle of electric motorsport.

Each participant will be fully kitted out with their own team gear, including a personalised racesuit and a custom helmet, in partnership with Bell, featuring their chosen race number, underscoring the authentic racing experience.

FULL DRIVER LINE-UP AND TEAM PAIRINGS

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham (UK), entrepreneur, paired with Jaguar TCS Racing, coached by Mitch Evans.

(UK), entrepreneur, paired with Jaguar TCS Racing, coached by Mitch Evans. Sergio Agüero (ARG), former Premier League, La Liga, and Argentina football star, paired with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, coached by current reigning Formula E Drivers’ World Champion Pascal Wehrlein.

(ARG), former Premier League, La Liga, and Argentina football star, paired with TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, coached by current reigning Formula E Drivers’ World Champion Pascal Wehrlein. Emelia Hartford (USA), actress and record-breaking car builder, paired with Maserati MSG Racing, coached by Stoffel Vandoorne.

(USA), actress and record-breaking car builder, paired with Maserati MSG Racing, coached by Stoffel Vandoorne. Cleo Abram (USA), tech content creator, paired with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, coached by Sam Bird.

(USA), tech content creator, paired with NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, coached by Sam Bird. YesTheory’s Ammar Kandil (CA), YouTube personality, paired with Andretti Formula E, coached by Jake Dennis.

(CA), YouTube personality, paired with Andretti Formula E, coached by Jake Dennis. Vinnie Hacker (USA), multi-hyphenate creative, paired with DS PENSKE, coached by Maximillian Guenther.

(USA), multi-hyphenate creative, paired with DS PENSKE, coached by Maximillian Guenther. Tom Felton (UK), actor, paired with Envision Racing, coached by Sebastien Buemi.

(UK), actor, paired with Envision Racing, coached by Sebastien Buemi. Supercar Blondie (AUS), automotive creator and entrepreneur, paired with Nissan Formula E Team, coached by Norman Nato.

(AUS), automotive creator and entrepreneur, paired with Nissan Formula E Team, coached by Norman Nato. JUCA (MEX), leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast, paired with CUPRA KIRO, coached by Dan Ticktum.

(MEX), leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast, paired with CUPRA KIRO, coached by Dan Ticktum. Driver61 (UK), pro driver and creator, paired with Lola Yamaha ABT, coached by Zane Maloney.

(UK), pro driver and creator, paired with Lola Yamaha ABT, coached by Zane Maloney. Theo Baker (UK) YouTuber, paired with Mahindra Racing, coached by Nyck de Vries.

Note: Actor Lucien Laviscount was previously announced for the Evo Sessions event but had to withdraw due to landing a part in a film.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A lightning-fast GEN3 Evo car—0-60 mph in just 1.82s (30% faster accelerating than an F1 car).

Grit, adrenaline & pure speed as celebs push their limits.

Behind-the-scenes drama from training to track debut.

Exclusive digital content & a feature-length documentary dropping later in 2025.

WATCH IT ALL UNFOLD

Fans can follow the participants’ journeys this week through real-time digital and social content on Formula E’s social media channels. The entire experience will also be captured for a special feature-length documentary, set to be released later in 2025.

WHAT IS EVO SESSIONS?

Evo Sessions offers a unique, behind-the-scenes look at the demanding world of Formula E racing. This groundbreaking initiative embeds popular personalities within professional teams to demonstrate the sheer skill, dedication, and immense challenge required to compete at the highest level of motorsport.

In the two-day event, they will experience the breathtaking performance of the all-new GEN3 Evo race car on the track, capable of 0-60mph/100 kph in just 1.82s – 30% faster than a current F1 car – as well as take part in a number of familiarisation laps to accustom themselves to the altered track layout. All of the participants have already visited their team’s factory for familiarisation and simulator sessions to prepare them for their track debut this week.

The entire journey from rookie-to-racer will be captured for social-first content, through the creators’ lens, and shared across their and Formula E’s social media channels. The whole experience will offer fans a rare and exclusive behind-the-scenes, access-all-areas viewpoint into the world of Formula E, not from the perspective of the grandstands, but directly behind the wheel. While showcasing the cutting-edge technology and excitement of electric racing, Evo Sessions will showcase what it truly takes to compete at the pinnacle of electric racing.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E said:

“The initial reaction when I presented the concept of ‘Evo Sessions’ to our teams and partners was, ‘this is wild!’ – which is when I immediately knew we had to bring it to life. We wanted to do something that has never been done before in motorsport; something that would give audiences and our fan base a unique perspective into the world of a Formula E driver, through the eyes of some of their favourite online personalities.

“Formula E is the fastest growing motorsport in the world, and we have a clear target to hit half a billion fans by 2030. Through collaborating with some of the biggest names in popular culture right now, we’re able to open up Formula E to a whole new fanbase.

“I’ve been lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a Formula E racing car, but this event will be truly eye opening on what it takes to be an elite racing driver. It will uncover the world-class ability of the drivers and teams alike and highlight the raw skill and ingenuity we have in the championship.”

Entrepreneur Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, said:

“I’ve loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of Evo Sessions with Formula E, I jumped at the chance. I love it as a sport, but it’s an incredible opportunity to actually get behind the wheel and experience what it takes to compete at the top level of motorsport. The performance of the cars is insane, so I’m pleased I’ll be learning from the best in how to get the most out of them.”

Actor Tom Felton said:

“I’ve grown up loving wheels my entire life. From my dad teaching me to ride a bicycle to putting my first poster up on my bedroom wall of a supercar. When I learned to drive a car it was the most liberating experience I’ve ever had. Better than a broomstick even.

“From my dad teaching me to feather a clutch in our 1979 Ford Fiesta which he had taught my three older brothers to drive in, to driving my first sports car.

“Nothing could compare to the excitement I have to actually be seated in the driver’s seat of arguably the most exciting vehicle on four wheels on the planet. I know it needs a fifth wheel to steer and I am beyond thrilled to be given the opportunity to do so. I’ll play it cool on the day obviously but my inner nine-year-old self will be screaming with joy the moment I get even close to the Formula E car – let alone get to actually drive one! It’ll be a pinch myself, dream-come-true moment and I will make the most of every second.”

Automotive creator and entrepreneur, Supercar Blondie, said:

“I’ve driven some of the most incredible cars in the world, but getting behind the wheel of a Formula E GEN3 Evo will be an experience on a whole new level. The pro drivers are incredibly skilled and the cars are beyond fast, so I’m looking forward to learning just what it takes to be a Formula E driver and bring my audience along for the ride. I’ll likely be the slowest Formula E driver ever, but I’ll definitely have fun behind the wheel!”

Leading automotive content creator and motorsports enthusiast, JUCA said:

“Cars have been my world for as long as I can remember, and getting to drive the GEN3 Evo is something I never imagined would happen. Seeing this machine in action at the Mexico City E-Prix was already mind-blowing, but actually getting behind the wheel? That’s next level. Formula E represents the future of racing, and I can’t wait to experience the raw power, precision, and adrenaline of this sport firsthand – and, of course, share every moment with my audience!”

Like this: Like Loading...