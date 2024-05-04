European Ryder Cup stars Ludvig Åberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland are set to reunite at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open.

The trio bring further star power to the Rolex Series event at the Renaissance Club from July 11-14 2024, and tickets to see the world-class field, which also includes Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas and defending champion Rory McIlroy, are on sale now at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets

Åberg returns to Scotland’s national open in a rich vein of form following a runner up finish on his Major debut at the Masters.

The Swede teed it up at Renaissance Club for the first time amid a remarkable 2023 season, in which he claimed maiden wins on the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR either side of his history-making Ryder Cup appearance in Italy.

The 24 year old formed a formidable partnership with Hovland in the memorable European win, including a record 9&7 defeat of World Number One Scottie Scheffler and five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, as he became the first player to play at a Ryder Cup before making an appearance in a Major Championship.

Åberg said: “I’ve had a memorable year since I last played this event, and I’m aiming to keep that form going into the summer in Scotland. The Rolex Series tournaments are always special to play in, and I’m looking forward to getting back to Renaissance Club and playing in front of the Scottish fans.”

Hovland, who formed the other half of that successful Scandinavian Ryder Cup pairing in Italy, ended 2023 in stunning fashion, becoming the fifth international player to win the FedEx Cup after claiming the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship on the PGA TOUR in back-to-back weeks.

The 26 year old now has two DP World Tour wins and six on the PGA TOUR, and returns to Scotland seeking a second Rolex Series victory to add to his triumph in Dubai in 2022.

Hovland said: “I’ve played the Genesis Scottish Open a couple of times now and it’s always a fun week. It’s a great time to have the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR guys coming together in the week before the Open.”

Fleetwood, who enjoyed a second Ryder Cup triumph alongside Åberg and Hovland in Rome, claimed his seventh DP World Tour title at the Dubai Invitational in January. He continued that form into the first Major of the year, finishing tied third at Augusta National.

The former European Number One will return to East Lothian seeking to go one better than his second-place finish in Scotland’s national open in 2020.

The Englishman, who has now finished in the top five of every Major after his latest result at the Masters, said: “I’ve come close a couple of times in recent years, and I would love to win my second title of the season at the Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament makes up a great two weeks, coming in the week before The Open, and I’m looking forward to back-to-back events in Scotland this July.”

The Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, counting on both the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and the FedExCup, and boasts Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea, as title sponsor. Genesis title-sponsor two tournaments on the PGA TOUR’s 2024 schedule, with the Genesis Scottish Open following February’s Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club.

The tournament benefits from the continued commitment of the Scottish Government, managed by VisitScotland, and retains its place in golf’s global calendar the week ahead of The Open as part of these agreements through to 2025.

A range of ticket options for the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, including daily general admission tickets, season tickets, Ticket+ and Green on 18 premium hospitality packages, are available to purchase at etg.golf/GSO24Tickets

Ticket+ is now sold out for Sunday of this year’s event, while Green on 18 packages are sold out for Wednesday and Friday with limited availability on Thursday and Sunday.

