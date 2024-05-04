A thrilling finals day awaits fans at the Singapore National Stadium and watching around the world on Sunday as both men’s and women’s HSBC SVNS league title races go to the wire.

Ireland keep men’s HSBC SVNS league title hopes alive with quarter-final victory over current leaders Argentina

New Zealand and Australia maintain race for women’s league winners title, facing Fiji and France respectively in semi-finals

Men’s semi-final line-up sees Great Britain v Ireland and New Zealand v Australia

Great Britain’s women overcome Brazil to secure the eighth and final spot at HSBC SVNS Grand Final in Madrid, while their men’s team remain in with a chance of doing the same on Sunday

Finals day on Sunday begins at 11:30 local time (GMT+8) at Singapore National Stadium, tickets are available here while fans around the world can watch the action here

Ireland kept their hopes of a first ever men’s title alive with a stunning quarter-final victory over current leaders Argentina, who are also chasing their first SVNS league trophy.

New Zealand and Australia continue their hunt for the HSBC SVNS League Winners title as they face Fiji and France respectively in Sunday morning’s semi-finals.

Argentina missed out on the chance to be crowned SVNS League Winners 2024 on Saturday as they lost 21-5 to Ireland in their HSBC SVNS Singapore quarter-final.

Los Pumas Sevens have been the standout men’s side this season, winning three tournaments in Cape Town, Perth and Vancouver, but their form has dropped of late in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and now Singapore.

It means second-place Ireland still have a chance of clinching the League Winners title – to prise it from Argentina’s clutches, Ireland need to win the tournament and hope Argentina finish no higher than sixth.

The final spot in the Grand Final is also still to play for after the USA lost 19-14 against New Zealand in their quarter-final, while Great Britain were outstanding in their win 35-7 against France.

GB will face Ireland in the semi-finals tomorrow in a hugely consequential clash, GB needing to win the tournament to ensure their place in Madrid and Ireland needing to do the same for a chance to lift the League Winners title.

New Zealand face Australia in the other semi-final after they edged South Africa 29-24 on golden point in the last match of an exhilarating day.

Great Britain secured the final spot in the women’s Grand Final in Madrid but could not advance to the semi-finals as their Singapore cup run was ended by New Zealand, who play Fiji in the semi-final.

Australia and France will face each other in the second women’s semi-final after winning their respective quarter-finals against Ireland and Canada.

Eighth-place Great Britain had already won 35-5 in their crucial pool game against ninth-place Brazil, but needed Fiji to beat Japan in their thrilling knockout game to confirm their place at the Grand Final in Madrid.

Heading in to the Singapore event Argentina held an eight point lead over Ireland in the SVNS standings after six rounds, meaning Ireland will need to finish four positions above Argentina in Singapore to stand a chance of lifting the league winners trophy.

New Zealand and Australia are on equal points at the top of the women’s standings, separated by only New Zealand’s stronger points difference, meaning the team that finishes higher in Singapore will also claim the league winners trophy on Sunday.

The new look HSBC SVNS 2024 featured seven regular season events – in Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Singapore – before the Grand Final in Madrid.

The men’s and women’s team with the most cumulative points after seven rounds will claim the title of SVNS 2024 League Winners in Singapore this weekend, while the top eight placed teams will earn their place in the new ‘winner takes all’ Grand Final, where the men’s and women’s SVNS Champions will be crowned in Madrid on 31 May to 2 June.

Finals day on Sunday will begin at 11:30 (GMT+8) with the semi-finals from 13:02 before the event reaches its climax with the women’s and men’s finals at 17:41 and 18:21 respectively.

Fans will see some of the fittest, fastest and most skillful Olympic athletes in the world play alongside a party atmosphere with live entertainment, food, music and a beach club under the roof at Singapore National Stadium.

