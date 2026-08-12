The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to London this weekend for the final double-header of Season 12, with Rounds 16 and 17 taking place at the ExCeL London Circuit.

Nine drivers, including Nick Cassidy, remain mathematically in contention for the Drivers’ World Championship ahead of the final two races of the season.

Following three consecutive podium finishes, Citroën Racing Formula E Team arrives in London fifth in the Teams’ Championship with 166 points.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is set for its final showdown. Citroën Racing Formula E Team heads to London for the last two rounds of Season 12 determined to maintain the positive momentum built over recent events and conclude Citroën’s first Formula E season.

Following a particularly encouraging Asian leg, highlighted by three consecutive podium finishes for the team across Shanghai and Tokyo, Citroën Racing Formula E Team now sits fifth in the Teams’ Championship with 166 points. Heading into the final weekend, the objective will be to maximize every opportunity and build on the progress made throughout the second half of the season.

The Drivers’ Championship also remains mathematically open, with nine drivers still in contention for the title ahead of the London double-header, making it one of the closest season finales in Formula E history. Among them is Nick Cassidy, who arrives in the British capital on the back of two consecutive podium finishes in Tokyo.

Measuring 2.077 kilometers and featuring 20 corners, the ExCeL London Circuit is one of the most distinctive venues on the Formula E calendar. As the only circuit to combine indoor and outdoor sections within a single lap, it requires constant adaptation from both drivers and teams.

The lap begins inside the ExCeL Exhibition Centre on a particularly smooth surface offering high levels of grip. The cars then cross a slippery metal strip before heading outdoors, where they encounter much more abrasive asphalt.

A flowing sequence of chicanes and technical sections provides several overtaking opportunities before the drivers head back inside the exhibition centre to complete the lap.

With changes in surface, grip levels, elevation and the transition between natural and artificial lighting, London presents a unique challenge for drivers and engineers alike.

London is a venue where Nick Cassidy has already enjoyed considerable success. Last season, the New Zealander produced a remarkable clean sweep of the double-header, winning both races at the ExCeL.

His victory in the season finale, secured by 13.5 seconds, completed a run of three consecutive victories and helped him finish second in the Season 11 Drivers’ World Championship. Returning this year after third and second place finishes in Tokyo, the Citroën Racing driver will be looking to continue his strong run of form.

On the other side of the garage, Jean-Éric Vergne also heads to London with positive momentum following his podium finish in Shanghai and fifth place in the second Tokyo E-Prix.

As with previous double-headers this season, the two London races will feature different formats. Round 16 will feature Pit Boost, requiring a mandatory 30-second pit stop to recharge the battery by 10%, combined with a single 6-minute Attack Mode activation and adding another strategic dimension to Saturday’s race.

Round 17 will return to the traditional Formula E format, with the usual use of an 8-minute Attack Mode to be split. The two formats will require teams to adapt their approach from one day to the next on a circuit where energy management and track position can quickly reshape the race.

The London double-header will also bring Season 12 and the GEN3 Evo era to a close before Formula E enters a new chapter with GEN4 next season. For Citroën Racing Formula E Team, these final two races represent one last opportunity to confirm the progress made throughout its first Formula E campaign and conclude the season with strong momentum before turning its attention to the championship’s next generation.

Beth Paretta, Citroën Racing Formula E Team Managing Director: “London provides a unique challenge and it’s the perfect place to conclude the Formula E season. We’ve built strong momentum over the last few events, and the objective now is simple: finish the season as strongly as possible. Every point will matter this weekend, and we’re looking forward to ending Season 12 on a positive note.”

Nick Cassidy, Citroën Racing Formula E Driver: “London is always a fantastic place to finish the Formula E season. It’s one of the most technical circuits we visit, with constantly changing grip levels and a layout unlike anywhere else on the calendar. I’ve had a lot of success here in the past, including two wins last season, so naturally I’d love to repeat that kind of performance this weekend. We’ve built some really good momentum over the last few races, and our focus is on maximizing every opportunity, fighting at the front and finishing the season as strongly as possible.”

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