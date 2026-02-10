Formula E heads to Jeddah for the first double-header of the 2025/26 season, with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosting Rounds 4 and 5 in the Championship’s first night races of the year.

Citroën Racing targets podium momentum as the team looks to convert progress into stronger results.

Contrasting race formats add strategic intrigue, with Round 4 featuring the introduction of Pit Boost alongside a mandatory Attack Mode, while Round 5 returns to the traditional Attack Mode only format, all in warmer night race conditions.

Formula E moves to Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues with Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2025/26 Season. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will host the championship’s first double-header race weekend of the campaign, marking a key moment as Citroën Racing aims to continue to build momentum.

The fast and flowing Jeddah Corniche Circuit is unique on the Formula E calendar. Measuring just over three kilometres in length and featuring 19 turns, the track blends long straights with technical sequences and high-commitment corners. Its layout places a premium on efficiency, precision and energy management, while the proximity of barriers demands accuracy throughout the lap. The circuit’s smooth surface and rapid direction changes also make tyre preparation and consistency a critical factor across the weekend.

Citroën Racing returns to Jeddah with positive reference points from the previous visit to the circuit. Last time out, Nick Cassidy and Jean-Éric Vergne both delivered solid performances to secure top-10 finishes. With a disappointing weekend in Miami firmly in the rear-view mirror, the focus now is on moving forwards and fighting for podium positions as the championship enters its next phase.

The dual race weekend presents an additional strategic challenge, with contrasting race formats across the two rounds. Round 4 will see the introduction of Pit Boost for the first time this season, alongside a mandatory six-minute Attack Mode, placing added emphasis on timing, execution and race management. In contrast, Round 5 will revert to the more traditional format, with no Pit Boost and Attack Mode returning to its usual structure, rewarding adaptability and clever strategy from both drivers and engineers.

Jeddah will also host the first night races of the 2025/26 season. Despite the evening schedule, ambient temperatures are expected to remain warmer than at recent events, conditions that may play to Citroën Racing’s strengths by helping the team bring the tyres into their optimal operating window more effectively.

With two races, two distinct strategic approaches and valuable points on offer, Citroën Racing heads into the Jeddah double-header focused on converting promise into performance as the Formula E season continues to unfold.

The second edition of the EVO Session will also take place on Sunday, 15 February, with influencer Max Klymenko getting behind the wheel of our race car. The EVO Session is a format dedicated to exploration and immersion, giving some of the world’s most‑followed creators and personalities the opportunity to take to the track in real conditions and experience Formula E from the inside.

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Principal Cyril Blais said:

“Although the Miami race didn’t go our way, I’m still very proud of the work the entire team has put in so far this season. We’ve learned a lot from the opening rounds, both in terms of performance and execution, and that knowledge is continuing to shape how we approach race weekends. We learn more when we fail than when we succeed, moving forwards with key lessons learned and a positive mindset is paramount to this weekend. Jeddah is an important opportunity for us, with two races and different strategic demands across the weekend. Our focus is on maximising every point-scoring opportunity available, staying sharp operationally and continuing to build momentum as the championship progresses.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Nick Cassidy said:

“Jeddah is a track I really enjoy, it’s fast, technical and rewards commitment, especially through the high-speed sections. I finished in P5 last time out here, and the goal this weekend is to be fighting at the front. With it being the first double-header of the season and different race formats across the two days, clean execution will be key to maximising on all the points available. The warmer night time conditions should also help with tyre performance, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Citroën Racing Formula E Team Driver Jean-Éric Vergne said:

“Jeddah is a demanding circuit where there’s no margin for error, so confidence in the car and clear strategy are crucial. I scored points here last time, which was positive, but I always want more than that. With Pit Boost coming into play for the first time this season and two very different races across the weekend, it’s about being sharp, adaptable and aggressive when the opportunities come. This is an important weekend to build momentum and I’m not going to leave anything on the table.”

