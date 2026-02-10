Malaysia ’s second-highest ranked female golfer inks two-year sponsorship deal with contemporary jewellery brand Kaimirra

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: Kaimirra, the luxury brand specialising in rare ammolite and meteorite jewellery, has announced the signing of Malaysian professional Genevieve Ling as its Brand Ambassador.

The two-year agreement will see Genevieve showcase the distinctive Kaimirra logo on her headwear and golf bag, while wearing the brand’s distinctive jewellery collections on and off the golf course. The partnership marks a bold step for both parties, aligning an elite athlete with a brand dedicated to artisanry, united by a quest for perfection.

“I am incredibly honoured to partner with Kaimirra as their Brand Ambassador. The brand’s dedica- tion to craftsmanship and perfection resonates deeply with me as a golfer, reminding me that great- ness comes from perseverance and that we are all capable of achieving the extraordinary,” said Genevieve.

Genevieve turned professional in 2017 after a decorated amateur career that included four successful seasons playing collegiate golf for Boise State University in the United States. With a Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking of 524, she is Malaysia’s second-highest ranked female golfer and competes primarily on the Taiwan LPGA Tour.

A five-time winner on the domestic Professional Golf of Malaysia Tour, Genevieve made her LPGA Tour debut at last year’s Maybank Championship when she finished tied 56th at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.

Specialising in jewellery pieces featuring unique stones crafted from earth-born ammolite and celestial meteorite, Kaimirra’s creations bridge the ancient mysteries of the planet with the infinite wonders of space. The brand is part of the diverse Tutan Group’s bold portfolio which spans diverse industries, from jewellery and wellness to entertainment and gastronomy.

Rahul Ramachandran, Kaimirra’s Chief Executive Officer said “We are thrilled to welcome Gene- vieve Ling to the Kaimirra family. Her dedication, poise, and rising stature on the international stage embody the qualities we cherish as a brand that constantly strives for perfection. Just as our jewellery pieces each tell a story, Genevieve is crafting her own narrative in golf. We are proud to support her journey.”

For 2026, Genevieve has set her sights on claiming her first international title. She has come close on several occasions, including a joint runner-up finish at the 2025 WPG Open on the Taiwan LPGA Tour.

“Sponsorship is an essential element of professional sport, and this support will go a long way towards aiding my quest to compete with the best on the world’s leading circuits. My goal this year is to win on the international stage and make Malaysia, and Kaimirra, proud,” she noted.

Having played on various tours throughout her globe-trotting career and demonstrated a keen eye for engaging content, Genevieve has amassed an impressive social media following across multiple platforms.

