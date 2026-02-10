Defending champions Nam Dinh FC continued to struggle for the fifth match in a row when they could only afford a 1-1 draw against Hong Linh Ha Tinh in the 2025/26 V. League 1 match at home at the Thien Truong Stadium.

South African winger Percy Tau opened the scoring for Nam Dinh after just four minutes before Balotelli struck the equaliser for Hong Linh Ha Tinh late in the game (90th+7).

It was back-to-back V. League 1 champions Nam Dinh’s fifth draw in a row, which saw them currently in tenth place in the standings, having picked up only 12 points from 12 matches played.

Nam Dinh are 17 points adrift of 2023 champions Cong An Ha Noi FC, who sit at the top of the standings with 29 points but with a game in hand.

Second is Phu Dong Ninh Binh with 27 points from 13 games.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #NamDinh

Like this: Like Loading...