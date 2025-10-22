Copyright Arnaud Taquet @ ContinentalProductions

“We are very proud to be officially joining the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We bring with us the same determination to learn, progress and perform that has enabled Citroën to succeed every time it has entered a new championship, such as Rally Raid, WRC or WTCC. . Motorsport is a field that has shaped Citroën’s history and legend for more than 60 years. It is the beating heart of automotive passion. By joining a 100% electric, responsible and committed competition, we are sharing strong, forward-looking values. An electric, innovative and passionate adventure that embodies our vision for the mobility of tomorrow. It is a competition format in the heart of cities, which allows us to reach a young and connected audience. It offers a tremendous source of technological inspiration and an international showcase for the Brand. Finally, this single-seater sports a tricolour livery, reflecting our pride in representing French expertise on the racetrack.” Xavier Chardon – CEO Citroën

1. Expertise at the service of performance

A Citroën that packs watts

The GEN3 Evo single-seater is a synthesis of power and efficiency. Faster, lighter and more efficient than ever, this car embodies the vision of sustainable motor racing: a performance laboratory where every kilowatt counts. Its chassis is ultra-lightweight and rigid. Developed on the basis of the Spark Racing Technology GEN3 chassis, the single-seater features a carbon fibre monocoque that meets the highest FIA safety requirements. With a minimum weight of 859 kg, including the driver, it gains in agility and energy efficiency, offering dynamics close to those of combustion-engine single-seaters, while remaining fully electric.

It has breathtaking acceleration. Under its sleek bodywork, the car hides an electric powertrain delivering up to 350 kW (approximately 470 hp), enabling spectacular acceleration: 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.86 seconds. The top speed is around 320 km/h, making the GEN3 Evo the fastest electric single-seater ever to compete in the FIA championship.

A major innovation of the GEN3 generation is the presence of two electric motors for record energy recovery. In normal situations, the rear motor provides propulsion, while the front motor is dedicated to energy regeneration. In “Attack mode”, the two motors work together to transform the car into a 4-wheel drive. Combined, they can recover up to 600 kW of energy during braking, allowing almost 50% of the energy consumed during an e-Prix to be reused. The energy is stored in a battery of approximately 47 kWh, developed to offer instant power, thermal stability and durability.

A single-seater developed at the heart of Stellantis Motorsport.

The single-seater is developed directly at the heart of Stellantis Motorsport in Satory under the direction of Jean Marc Finot. The car benefits from nearly 11 years of experience in the Formula E championship with unique expertise in the design, operation and optimisation of high-level 100% electric single-seaters. A dedicated team brings all its high standards, passion and racing expertise to bear on Citroën’s Formula E programme.

This expertise, accumulated over several seasons, enables Stellantis Motorsport to master the complex balance between power, efficiency and reliability – three essential parameters in Formula E, where every percentage point of energy efficiency translates into a competitive advantage. In addition to the chassis and bodywork, their expertise covers the entire powertrain: high-performance electric motors (up to 350 kW in race mode), in-house developed inverters and power control software, dual motor energy regeneration systems (front and rear), and advanced thermal and energy management, which are at the heart of race performance.

The lessons learned from Formula E directly feed into production electric mobility projects: optimisation of battery management systems, inverter efficiency, braking energy recovery and engine control software strategy.

“We do much more than design a single-seater: we are reviving the Citroën passion in one of the most visionary championships in the world. With nearly eleven years of experience in Formula E, dozens of engineers and technicians put their high standards, racing expertise and enthusiasm to work for the Brand every day. This expertise, acquired over the seasons, now enables us to master the essential balance between power management, cutting-edge efficiency and reliability, which remains an essential foundation.” Jean Marc Finot – Director of Stellantis Motorsport.

A tricolour livery that electrifies the design

From the very first glance, the French manufacturer’s new Formula E livery sets the tone: boldness, energy and a statement of identity. Developed by Citroën’s Design Centre, it features a colour gradient that stretches out like acceleration. The red and blue are separated by two white stripes that echo the chevron pattern printed on the car body.. The overall effect is powerful and highly graphic.

At the front, a vibrant red sets the nose of the single-seater ablaze – a colour that exudes passion, sport and Citroën heritage. This colour is Citroën’s signature, the one that makes its heart beat, symbolising a brand that has never ceased to thrill on the road and the track. Then the eye slides along the bodywork, caught by a millimetre-precise gradient, crafted with the precision of a goldsmith. The red stretches and fades in a technical movement. The gesture is clean, controlled and contemporary: performance meets elegance.

Immaculate white stripes and electric blue take over, creating a tricolour composition that Citroën proudly displays at the heart of the Formula E championship. Three colours, three promises: passion, technology, pride. A clear tribute to France, its know-how and its spirit of innovation. This livery, both bold and refined, bears the colours of a country, the pride of a manufacturer and the elegance of a vision.

Exceptional drivers, an experienced Team Principal

Two talented drivers with extensive experience in Formula E will fly the flag for the brand as it enters the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Jean-Éric Vergne, a 35-year-old French driver, has established himself as a benchmark in motorsport. He has made a name for himself in Formula E, becoming the first driver to win two consecutive titles. His versatility also extends to endurance racing, accumulating experience and performances in all categories of circuits.

In summary

French Formule Campus and Formule Renault 2.0 champion in 2008

Formula 1 driver with Toro Rosso from 2012 to 2014

Debut in Formula E in 2014

Double Formula E Champion

Since 2022: Driver in FIA WEC with Team Peugeot Total Energies

“I’m thrilled to be joining Citroën in Formula E — such an iconic and historic French brand. It’s a real honor to represent my country as the French driver in this new team. My goal is to bring all my Formula E experience to help Citroën succeed in its maiden season. This new project is a huge source of motivation for me. I have great confidence in the team and believe we can already fight for podiums and victories next year. Looking further ahead, our ambition is clear: to make the Citroën Racing Formula E Team one of the most successful teams in the next generation of Formula E.” Jean Eric Vergne

Nick Cassidy, a 31-year-old New Zealand driver, is one of the most accomplished talents of his generation in motorsport. After promising beginnings in karting and single-seaters, he shone in Japan by winning the “Japanese Triple Crown” (Super Formula, Super GT and Formula 3). In 2020, he joined Formula E, where he quickly established himself as a serious contender for the title, racking up victories and podium finishes. After two remarkable seasons, he joined the Citroën Racing team.

In summary

Triple Champion in Japan: Formula 3, Super GT and Super Formula

3rd in the 2023-2024 season. Formula E World Championship runner-up in the 2024-2025 season.

11 victories and 25 podium finishes in Formula E.

Experience in DTM and FIA WEC alongside his single-seater career

Considered one of the most accomplished drivers of his generation

“I’m super excited to be part of the Citroën Formula E project – and to see such an iconic brand joining the championship. We have all the tools and the right people to build something truly special over the next few years. I’m also really looking forward to working with Jean-Éric Vergne, the only two-time Formula E Champion. Helping to build a new team is an exciting challenge. After three great seasons in the Gen3 car, I’ll bring all my experience to fight for strong results in Season 12 – and to help establish Citroën as a front-running team for the future.” – Nick Cassidy

Cyril Blais appointed Team Principal

With solid experience in Formula E, Cyril Blais brings his technical expertise and leadership to the helm of the organisation to pursue the team’s ambition in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. Cyril Blais started out in Formula E as a race engineer for renowned drivers such as Lucas di Grassi and Maximilian Günther. He gradually progressed to the positions of Chief Engineer and Deputy Team Principal, before taking on his current role as Team Principal at Maserati.

Known for his collaborative approach and ability to bring talent together, Cyril Blais focuses on creating an optimal working environment and collective leadership. His strategic vision includes a particular focus on cutting-edge technologies, energy management and the advanced use of simulators to maximise the team’s performance on the track. “My goal is to consolidate the team’s achievements and continue to progress in the championship while valuing the work and commitment of each team member,” says Cyril Blais.

2. The stakes of a new challenge for Citroën

Inspiring passion for motoring and sharing values

The Citroën brand is experiencing extraordinary momentum. After renewing its entire range in two years, returning to motorsport is another step towards shaping the brand’s identity, bringing people together and expressing its values and ambitions. The arrival in Formula E will be a real boost to Citroën’s image. Motorsport is at the heart of automotive passion. It builds brand legends, establishes their legitimacy and reaches the general public. It unites employees and the network around a shared enthusiasm. It demonstrates to customers the brand’s commitment to developing products with high standards, which are transferred from competition to consumer models.

For Citroën, the objective is clear: to thrill enthusiasts and uphold the human values and high standards that have forged the brand’s DNA. Citroën is returning to the championship as an official team, but it had not completely abandoned competition, offering a kit for customers to bring the C3 Rally2 to life. A car that, even in 2025, has racked up more than 95 victories and continues to thrill fans who remain loyal to the Citroën Racing culture. Citroën is delighted to take this still very active fan base on a new adventure that will inspire the same enthusiasm. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has all the ingredients to deliver intense weekends of racing and attract new types of fans.

Citroën: a player in a visionary and committed competition

This return to competition is not in just any championship, but undoubtedly the most visionary, the most daring and the most committed. A 100% electric championship that symbolises innovation and sustainable development. Formula E is much more than a championship: it is a model of social responsibility. It embodies a sustainable vision of motor sport, in line with Citroën’s commitments. Electrification, a pillar of the Brand’s strategy and a cornerstone of the energy transition and the mobility of tomorrow, finds a natural outlet here. Competition, boldness and responsibility come together to support a driver of progress, a desire to advance society for the benefit of the greatest number.

This championship is also an opportunity for technology transfer, with concrete benefits for future electric vehicle ranges. By bringing together manufacturers, engineers and drivers around a common goal — combining performance with respect for the environment — the discipline illustrates the driving role of sport in the search for concrete solutions for the future. Formula E is therefore a full-scale laboratory, where every advance in energy efficiency, battery management and connectivity contributes directly to the development of tomorrow’s electric vehicles. Every element – from the motor to the software management of energy recovery – serves as a testing ground for future electric technologies for the road. Formula E thus continues to fulfil its role as a showcase championship for electric innovation.

Beyond sporting performance, Formula E stands out for its concrete commitment to sustainable development. The first global championship to obtain ISO 20121 certification for its responsible event management, the series has been aiming for a net zero carbon footprint since its inception. Batteries are recycled or reused, Hankook tyres are made from 35% recycled materials, and all logistics operations are optimised to reduce the environmental footprint. Approximately half of the energy used in racing comes from recovery. By promoting cleaner mobility and innovations that respect the planet, Formula E illustrates the convergence between passion for sport and ecological responsibility – values that resonate fully with Citroën’s vision and commitments to sustainable mobility accessible to all.

A powerful international lever to reach a new audience

With 18 rounds in 12 countries, this championship has a strong international dimension. Participation in Formula E will enable Citroën to strengthen its international reputation, particularly in markets where the Brand wishes to increase its visibility. It also offers the Brand a very powerful showcase to develop its image and share its values, reaching an audience that it does not necessarily address elsewhere.

Citroën is a brand that is close to people in a championship that reaches out to them, in the heart of cities or in their immediate vicinity, in highly attractive race formats. Citroën is a popular brand committed to democratising mobility, particularly electric mobility (Ami, ë-C3, etc.). Formula E, with its urban races in the heart of major cities, shares this ambition: to bring motorsport closer to the public, make events accessible and create a real connection with fans.

The profile of the Formula E audience – younger, more female, more engaged and more connected – resonates with Citroën’s ambitions. These are strategic segments for the brand, sensitive to the values of innovation, accessibility and user-friendliness, which Formula E perfectly reflects. With models such as the Ami (sold exclusively online) and the new electric ë-C3, Citroën illustrates this desire to appeal to a new generation that is sensitive to innovation and design. These models are easy to buy and easy to use. Formula E also draws on concepts of strategy and gaming that can attract a different audience. It thus becomes a vehicle for inspiration and proximity, enabling the brand to increase its impact.

3. Citroën reconnects with 60 years of competition

Citroën is reconnecting with motorsport, a world that has shaped its history and legend, from rally raids (5 titles) to the WRC (8 titles) and the WTCC (3 titles). Every time Citroën has entered a championship, the brand has won titles, and it is with this desire to explore a new competition and the same ambition to win that Citroën is approaching the Formula E championship, bringing with it high standards and all the passion that drives its teams and fans.

Adventure and motor racing are part of Citroën’s culture and heritage. For 90 years, Citroën has been supporting those who take on the craziest challenges (from endurance records in the Rosalie to the Croisière Verte with the Ami), and for 60 years it has been officially involved in competition. Even before that, the brand’s models had made a name for themselves with private teams, such as the Citroën ID 19’s victory in the 1959 Monte Carlo Rally, a car that would also excel in rallying in the 1960s alongside the Citroën DS. This story continued in the 1970s with the SM and CX, then in the 1980s with the Visa and BX 4TC in Group B.

This history continued with the great epic of rally raids. In the 1990s, Citroën distinguished itself at the highest level of rally raids thanks to the ZX Rallye Raid, an exceptional vehicle developed by Citroën Sport to tackle the most extreme terrain. Combining robustness, technological innovation and performance, the ZX Rallye Raid embodied the brand’s avant-garde spirit. Competing in the biggest international events, it quickly became a benchmark, demonstrating Citroën’s mastery in designing vehicles capable of dominating the most hostile deserts. Driven by Guy Fréquelin and exceptional drivers such as Ari Vatanen, Pierre Lartigue and Timo Salonen, the ZX Rallye Raid won 36 times between 1990 and 1997, notably winning four Paris-Dakar rallies. These spectacular successes earned Citroën a place in the pantheon of off-road motorsport and laid the foundations for its future triumphs in WRC rallying.

At the turn of the 2000s, Citroën established itself as the new benchmark in the World Rally Championship (WRC), driven by a generation of exceptional drivers. It all began with Philippe Bugalski, the architect of the Brand’s first successes in the world championship with the Xsara Kit Car, capable of beating the powerful WRCs on asphalt. These daring victories paved the way for Citroën’s domination of the WRC, marked by a meteoric rise and the arrival of a young Alsatian with extraordinary talent: Sébastien Loeb. With Loeb at the wheel, Citroën became legendary: nine consecutive world drivers’ titles between 2004 and 2012, and eight manufacturers’ titles thanks to the Xsara, C4 and DS3 WRC. The team embodied the perfect combination of technical rigour, innovation and champion instinct. Later, another Sébastien – Ogier – continued the legend by bringing further success to the brand, confirming Citroën as one of the most successful manufacturers in WRC history.

Between 2014 and 2016, Citroën made history in the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) with its unrivalled dominance. With the C-Elysée WTCC, the chevron brand won three consecutive manufacturers’ titles and three consecutive drivers’ titles thanks to a team of exceptional drivers: José María “Pechito” López, Yvan Muller and Sébastien Loeb. From the outset, Citroën distinguished itself through exemplary preparation, an ultra-competitive car and strategic mastery that enabled it to crush the competition and rack up victories.

It should be noted that Citroën has already offered a single-seater in its sporting history. Born in the 1960s from the passion of Maurice Émile Pezous, a Citroën dealer in Albi, the Citroën MEP embodies the spirit of innovation and accessibility dear to the chevron brand. Designed as an economical single-seater training car, the MEP used components from Ami 6 and GS to offer young drivers a real springboard into motor racing. Supported by Citroën and the FFSA, it became the iconic car of Formula Bleue, a category dedicated to training future French talent. Between 1965 and the end of the 1970s, several developments — from the MEP X1 to the MEP X27 — perfected its concept without ever betraying its DNA: lightness, ingenuity and driving pleasure. In 1966, it was tested by Maurice Trintignant on the Le Mans circuit.

