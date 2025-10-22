Men’s pole vault

6.30m Mondo Duplantis (SWE) Tokyo, 15 September 2025

Women’s U20 hammer

77.24m Zhang Jiale (CHN) Quzhou, 2 August 2025

Women’s U20 javelin

65.89m Yan Ziyi (CHN) Quzhou, 3 August 2025

Men’s U20 decathlon

8514 points Hubert Troscianka (POL) Tampere, 8 August 2025



The latest world pole vault record set by Mondo Duplantis and three world U20 records have been ratified by World Athletics.

Duplantis improved his own world record to 6.30m at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, while Hubert Troscianka, Yan Ziyi and Zhang Jiale respectively set world U20 records in the U20 decathlon, the javelin and the hammer.

The performance by Duplantis in Tokyo added a centimetre to the world record of 6.29m he set in Budapest on 12 August.

Back at the scene of his first senior global title win at the Olympic Games in 2021, the Swedish athlete cleared 6.30m on his third and final attempt to claim his third consecutive World Championships crown, his eighth major senior international title, and his 14th world pole vault record.

It was a contest of record depth as seven men cleared 5.90m or higher in the same competition for the first time in history. It was also the first time that 5.95m was not enough for a medal.

“It’s better than I could have imagined,” Duplantis said to the crowd. “To give you guys this world record is amazing. The crowd were so loud. Thank you so much. I’m just so happy.”

China’s Zhang and Yan both achieved their world U20 records at the Chinese Championships in Quzhou in August.

Zhang threw her world U20 hammer record of 77.24m on 2 August, improving on her own previous best of 75.14m and the ratified world U20 record of 73.43m that was set by Finland’s Silja Kosonen in Vaasa in 2021.

Zhang’s 77.24m came in the third round of the competition and the 18-year-old also surpassed the previous record with 76.15m in the final round.

After that world U20 record performance, Zhang travelled to Tokyo where she threw 77.10m to become a world bronze medallist.

Yan’s world U20 javelin record was achieved on 3 August, the 17-year-old throwing 65.89m to improve by more than a metre. Her previous ratified record was the 64.41m she threw in Quzhou last September, while she also threw 64.83m in Chengdu in March.

Poland’s Troscianka set his world U20 record at the European U20 Championships in Tampere on 8 August.

Scoring 8514, he became the first athlete in history to surpass 8500 points in the U20 decathlon, improving the previous world U20 decathlon record of 8435 set by Germany’s Niklas Kaul during the 2017 edition of the European U20 Championships in Grosseto.

His performance included 10.74 in the 100m, 7.26m in the long jump, 15.48m in the shot put, 1.94m in the high jump, a world U20 decathlon best of 46.21 in the 400m, 14.23 in the 110m hurdles, 43.36m in the discus, 4.80m in the pole vault, a championship decathlon best of 68.87m in the javelin and 4:28.59 in the 1500m.

