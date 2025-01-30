Eugenio Chacarra shot a stunning second nine six-under-par 30, that included an eagle on his penultimate hole, to take the clubhouse lead on the opening day of the International Series India presented by DLF.

The Spaniard fired a four-under-par 68 to lead from Filipino Justin Quiban and Danthai Boonma from Thailand, who, playing together, returned 70s at DLF Golf and Country Club – one of the toughest courses in the region, where scoring was high today and par a good score on every hole.

A one-hour delay at the start of the day caused by fog meant 42 players were unable to finish their rounds. Most notable of those were Japan’s Kazuki Higa who was four under with three to play when darkness fell at about 6pm local time and Aaron Wilkin from Australia, with six to play on three under.

American Bryson DeChambeau, the current US Open champion, and fellow LIV Golf star, Joaquin Niemann from Chile, in the same group, were two under with two remaining.

Chacarra initially battled to get to grips with DLF on his first nine, which is the second nine as he started on 10. He made a triple bogey seven on 13 and then a bogey on the following hole. However, he then showed why he is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in the game by making three successive birdies. He dropped a shot on 18 before a stunning homeward half, made up of that eagle, four birdies and no dropped shots.

“It feels good to be back,” said the 24-year-old, already a winner on the Asian Tour at the 2023 St Andrews Bay Championship, also part of The International Series.

“I’ve been grinding on my body, on my game, and it’s been a great off season. I mean I was four over through four, I feel like I didn’t even miss a shot. I mean, the first three holes, I had three good looks for birdie, and I was even par.

“Then I hit a good iron that bounced, I think it hit a sprinkler head or something. It almost went by the fence, and I made a seven without any bad shots. But I still came back.”

Quiban also had an eagle to thank for helping to finish under par.

His came on the par-four sixth where he holed a gap wedge from 122 yards. It landed two feet above the cup and spun in.

He said: “It’s a tough, tough, course. One of the hardest we play. You can’t really chill out here, not at all. Yeah, you have to have full focus every shot. Never played here before. I’m happy with anything in the red, of course.”

Quiban hung onto his playing card last year, finishing 54th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, which took a huge weight of his shoulders.

“Last year, it was a battle. Honestly, yes, just, I wasn’t really hitting it well, but I was just trying to use my experience to keep myself in the top 65. Yeah, good thing I did.”

Boonma has come into the week after a solid joint eighth performance in last week’s Smart Infinity Philippine Open – the season-opening event on the Asian Tour. Four birdies and two bogies saw him make the kind of start he was looking for in the star-studded US$2million event.

“I feel pretty good today,” said the Thai, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour, the most recent being the Bangladesh Open in 2022.

“I’m really happy with my score today because I played with no expectation because it’s a tough course and that’s what make me play comfortably. Playing shot by shot and just keeping the momentum. That’s it.”

Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, American Ollie Schniederjans and Sweden’s Charlie Lindh are the next best placed in the clubhouse with a 71 – two of only six to break par today.

Ortiz and Schniederjans were in a small group of players who were able to finish in the afternoon. A double bogey on 17 spoiled a strong start by Ortz, while Schniederjans made birdie on his last two.

This week’s inaugural event is the first leg of the 2025 International Series.

Scores after round 1 of the International Series India presented by DLF being played at DLF Golf and Country Club – par 72, 7,425-yards course (am – denotes amateur):

68 – Eugenio Chacarra (ESP).

70 – Justin Quiban (PHI), Danthai Boonma (THA).

71 – Charlie Lindh (SWE), Carlos Ortiz (MEX), Ollie Schniederjans (USA).

72 – Jazz Janewattananond (THA), M.J. Maguire (USA), Abraham Ancer (MEX), Travis Smyth (AUS), Cameron Tringale (USA), Anirban Lahiri (IND).

73 – Gaganjeet Bhullar (IND), Sebastian Munoz (COL), David Boriboonsub (THA), Kevin Yuan (AUS), Ajeetesh Sandhu (IND).

74 – Taichi Kho (HKG), Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN), Frederik Kjettrup (DEN).

75 – Rahil Gangjee (IND), Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (THA), Micah Shin (USA), Yeongsu Kim (KOR), Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij (THA), Jose Toledo (GTM), Paul Casey (ENG).

76 – Julien Sale (FRA), Harold Varner III (USA), Steve Lewton (ENG).

77 – Shiv Kapur (IND), David Horsey (ENG), Scott Vincent (ZIM), Wade Ormsby (AUS), Prom Meesawat (THA), Lawry Flynn (AUS), Jaewoong Eom (KOR), Kartik Singh (am, IND), Tanapat Pichaikool (THA).

78 – Jack Thompson (AUS), Shubhankar Sharma (IND), Maverick Antcliff (AUS), Gunn Charoenkul (THA), Poosit Supupramai (THA), Rashid Khan (IND), Liu Yung-hua (TPE), Rattanon Wannasrichan (THA), Yuvraj Sandhu (IND).

79 – Takumi Murakami (JPN), Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA), Jaco Ahlers (RSA), Poom Saksansin (THA), Ian Snyman (RSA), Roberto Lebrija (MEX), Daihan Lee (KOR), Chan Shih-chang (TPE).

80 – Doyeob Mun (KOR), Matthew Cheung (HKG).

81 – Luis Masaveu (ESP), Chapchai Nirat (THA).

82 – Kieran Vincent (ZIM), Jed Morgan (AUS).

83 – Miguel Tabuena (PHI), Jack Buchanan (AUS).

85 – Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA).

86 – Bio Kim (KOR).

Like this: Like Loading...