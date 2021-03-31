The PGA TOUR announced today that Comcast Business signed a multi-year deal to sponsor the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 starting with the current 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season.

The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 emphasizes player performance by rewarding the top players in the FedExCup standings at the end of the FedExCup Regular Season. The current ‘super season’ schedule, which features 50 official FedExCup tournaments, the most in a season since 1975 (51), promises to deliver an incredibly compelling finish.

“We appreciate the support of Comcast Business in highlighting the PGA TOUR’s top 10 performers from the FedExCup Regular Season and recognizing the hard work players put into every PGA TOUR season to play their best,” said Andy Pazder, PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer.

“Navigating the FedExCup Regular Season is extremely challenging as players get into the best position possible for the FedExCup Playoffs. Our ‘super season’ of 50 events features more FedExCup points than ever before, which raises the importance of every event and every shot. Finishing within the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 means you were able to rise to the top as a result of exceptional performance throughout the Regular Season.”

Finishing among the top 10 entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the coveted FedExCup. At the end of the FedExCup Regular Season, as part of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, a $10 million bonus is shared among the top 10 finishers in the FedExCup standings.

“We could not be more excited to partner with the PGA TOUR to sponsor the new Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business.

“Our shared commitment to delivering premier experiences and enabling the highest levels of performance make this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to the continued growth of the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 and to an exciting finish to this year’s FedExCup Regular Season. Best of luck to all the players!”

The inaugural Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 will be determined at the conclusion of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season prior to the kickoff of the FedExCup Playoffs at THE NORTHERN TRUST.

The leader in FedExCup points through the Wyndham Championship will earn the top spot in the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 in addition to a $2 million prize, followed by $1.5 million for the runner-up with the 10th-place finisher earning $500,000.

“Comcast Business is proud to kick off this exciting, strategic partnership with the PGA TOUR and to recognize the incredible accomplishments of this year’s FedExCup Regular Season winners,” said Eileen Diskin, CMO, Comcast Business.

“We value being part of the PGA TOUR and our ability to help spotlight the best players in the game. This partnership provides us with the most distinguished golf platform to engage, support and influence our customers and prospects.”

Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 updates will be integrated into NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR tournament coverage on GOLF Channel and NBC, as well as studio coverage on Golf Today and Golf Central Presented by Callaway Golf on GOLF Channel in the buildup to the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season.

“As a foundational media partner of the PGA TOUR and a part of the Comcast family, we’re thrilled to amplify the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 on NBC and GOLF Channel throughout the FedExCup Regular Season, emphasizing season-long performances by the world’s top golfers each week as they battle for position in the FedExCup Playoffs,” said Tom Knapp, executive vice president, partnerships and programming, NBC Sports.

In 2019, Brooks Koepka earned the top spot in the TOUR TOP 10, while Justin Thomas garnered the honor in 2020 on the strength of three FedExCup Regular Season victories. Bryson DeChambeau holds a narrow lead over Justin Thomas in the current standings.

