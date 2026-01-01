Football Australia is proud to announce that the CommBank Joeys will return to the Pacific in January 2026, taking on the U-19 national teams of Fiji and Solomon Islands in a three-match international series supported by the Australian Government through PacificAus Sports.

The three-match tour will kick off on Friday, 17 January in Lautoka, Fiji, where the Joeys will meet Fiji at Churchill Park. The squad will then travel to Honiara, Solomon Islands, for two further fixtures against the Solomon Islands on Monday, 20 January and Friday, 24 January at National Stadium.

The tour follows the CommBank Joeys’ successful 2024 visit to the Pacific, which saw competitive and well-attended matches in Solomon Islands and Vanuatu, contributing to deeper football development and strengthened ties across the region.

