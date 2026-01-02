Thai Son Nam Ho Chi Minh City have taken the lead in the National Women’s Futsal Championship 2025 after just two matches into the new season.

In their second game of the season, Thai Son Nam HCMC secured a resounding 11-0 win over the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Club.

Le Tran Tuyet Mai was on a hat-trick (18th, 30th and 38th minute) to be followed by a brace from Bui Thi Trang (seventh and 24th minute).

The rest of the goals were scored by Trinh Nguyen Thanh Hang (10th), Lam Thi Xuan (11th), Rin To (16th), Phung Thi Nhung (24th), Nguyen Thi Van Anh (36th), and Pho Ngoc Thanh Thy (38th).

With the win, Thai Son Nam HCMC lead the standings with the full six points from two matches.

In the meantime, in the other match, Nguyết Dung’s crucial goal gave Phong Phú Hà Nam a 2-2 draw against Hànội.

Bien Thi Hang gave Hanoi the lead after just six minutes as Nguyen Thi Hoa doubled the advantage a minute later.

Lan Mai then narrowed the gap for Phong Phu Ha Nam in the 8th before Tuyet Dung’s equaliser at the half-hour mark.

