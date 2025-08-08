Football Australia is pleased to announce that the CommBank Matildas will face Wales during the October FIFA Women’s International Window.

The match will be played on Saturday, 25 October, kick-off 2.00pm local time/ Sunday, 26 October 2025, 12.00am AEDT, in Cardiff and will be the first of two matches scheduled during the October window.Wales, who qualified for their first major championship, UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, in December 2024, are ranked 32 in of FIFA’s global rankings. They have never qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with their best result in the UEFA play-offs final for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup when they lost to Switzerland, ranked 24. It will be the first time that Australia has faced Wales. For more, please click on https://www.matildas.com.au/news/commbank-matildas-play-wales-fifa-international-october-window #AFF#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...