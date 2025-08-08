The second half of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 starts in Melaka today with 280 players jostling for places to the Grand Finals at the end of the year.

With mostly players from either Selangor or Kuala Lumpur taking part in this qualifying Round Six of the AJBC2025, the pressure is on the players from Melaka to seek out their challenge.

For the record, players from Melaka had not done exceptionally well in the last two editions of the AJBCA.

In 2023, Melaka sent just two girls to the Grand Finals, while last year, they improved to one boy and two girls to the Kuala Lumpur event.

Can Melaka put up a renewed onslaught?

