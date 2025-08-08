The Moutai Singapore Open will make its long-awaited return from 6 to 9 November 2025, marking a bold new chapter for one of Asia’s most historic golf tournaments. Held at The Singapore Island Country Club, where the event first teed off in 1961, the event perfectly blends cherished tradition with fresh momentum.

Now part of the Asian Tour’s elite International Series and co-sanctioned by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), the tournament boasts a US$2 million prize purse and is set to feature the very best Asian Tour stars, players from the LIV Golf League and top local talent.

It is the ninth of 10 elevated events on the Asian Tour calendar that ultimately offer a pathway onto the LIV Golf League for the end-of-season International Series Rankings champion.

This year also marks the debut of Kweichow Moutai as title sponsor – a partnership that aligns the tournament’s rich heritage with the brand’s global prestige and cultural resonance.

“The Singapore Open has long been one of the most iconic events on the Asian Tour calendar, and we are thrilled to see it return with renewed purpose and global appeal,” said Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO of the Asian Tour.

“With Kweichow Moutai’s support and the historic setting of SICC, we’re looking forward to delivering a tournament that honours the event’s storied past while embracing its exciting future.”

“We are proud to support the return of such a prestigious event that shares heritage and excellence. The Singapore Open is a natural fit for us, and we are delighted to help elevate the tournament for players and fans alike,” added the spokesperson of Kweichow Moutai.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, said: “The Moutai Singapore Open is a welcome addition to The International Series schedule, and this return to the Asian golfing heartland of Singapore is another important statement as we continue to grow our brand across established and emerging golf markets.

“Like all our tournaments, the Moutai Singapore Open offers playing opportunities to the best in the region, as well as emerging talent, and this can only help to strengthen the growing global golf ecosystem by further enabling the development of the game within this key market and important region for the future of golf.”

Sadom Kaewkanjana Returns to Defend His Crown

Leading the international charge is Sadom Kaewkanjana [main picture], who won the last edition of the Singapore Open in 2022. Since then, the Thai star has continued to grow on the global stage and also made headlines with a personal detour into monkhood in his home country.

Earlier this season, Sadom claimed a victory at the Kolon Korea Open – his third Asian Tour title and first in three years – which earned him a spot at The Open Championship. At Royal Portrush, he carded an impressive first-round 68, highlighted by an eagle and a 40-foot birdie putt. He currently sits third on the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

Singapore’s Best to Take on the World

Ten of Singapore’s top golfers, including both seasoned professionals and promising amateurs, will compete in this year’s field. Their inclusion is based on Order of Merit standings, global rankings, and national nominations. One spot has also been reserved for Harry Takis, the 2025 Singapore Open Amateur Championship winner.

For the amateurs, competing in the Moutai Singapore Open serves as crucial preparation ahead of the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand in December, providing competitive exposure on home soil.

“The return of the Singapore Open after three years is a significant development for the sport in Singapore. It gives our local professionals and amateurs a chance to test themselves against the best and provides the perfect build-up to the Southeast Asia Games later this year,” said Tan Chong Huat, President of the SGA.

“The Singapore Open also reinforces the appeal of golf in Singapore as it continues to play host to several high-profile golf tournaments, including the HSBC Women’s World Championship, LIV GOLF, Porsche Singapore Classic and World Amateur Team Championships.”

The Return of ‘Beat the Pro’

Adding to the tournament buzz is the return of the popular ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge – an interactive par-3 experience during the tournament where amateurs test their skills against the professionals.

In past editions, young local stars like Brayden Lee and Troy Storm stepped up to thrill crowds and showcase Singapore’s emerging talent. This year’s challenge, played on one of the signature par-3 holes on The New Course (Millennium & Peirce), promises more unforgettable moments and an exciting connection between fans and the game.

“We are honoured to welcome the return of the Singapore Open to The Singapore Island Country Club, this time at our The New Course. While the championship’s legacy with SICC began at our Bukit Course in 1961, this exciting new chapter reaffirms our long-standing partnership with one of Asia’s most prestigious tournaments. With a world-class course set-up and engaging fan experiences, we look forward to delivering an unforgettable event for both players and spectators,” said Ian Roberts, General Manager of The Singapore Island Country Club.

More Than a Tournament

In the lead-up to the event, fans can expect a rich calendar of community engagement activities, including lifestyle events and public activations. These are designed to bring the spirit of the Moutai Singapore Open into the city and build excitement across Singapore.

“This year, we’ve placed a strong focus on deepening our connection with the community, not just through elite golf, but by creating experiences that make the Singapore Open accessible and enjoyable for everyone. We want this tournament to be a true celebration of sport, culture, and community,” added Cho.

As the tournament returns to its roots at SICC, the Moutai Singapore Open stands as a celebration of history, homegrown talent, and elite competition, where the past meets the future.

The Moutai Singapore Open will be open to the public, free of charge. More details on ticket registration and spectator activities will be shared in the coming weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...