The CommBank Young Matildas have lost 3-1 to the Chinese Under-20 Women’s national team in the final game of their two-match International Series at Auxiliary Field of Xiamen Egret Stadium.

The match saw attacking players Milan Hammond and Lara Gooch make their international debut for the CommBank Young Matildas, while Grace Johnston, Zoe Karipidis and Indiana Dos Santos were moved into the starting 11.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/commbank-young-matildas-go-down-china-u-20s

