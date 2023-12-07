The crowd favourite, known for his entertaining antics on the bike, as well as his electrifying attacks and aggressive racing style, was last seen at the Santos Tour Down Under in 2014 when he made his professional debut.

Going on to become a six-time stage winner at the Tour de France, and King of the Mountain jersey winner in 2018, Alaphilippe’s illustrious career achievements also include a Monument Victory at the Milan-San Remo, along with various other stage and race wins across the globe.

One of the most decorated cyclists in the international peloton, the veteran Frenchman is excited to be starting off the 2024 season in Adelaide.

“I am very happy to be returning to Australia to take part in the Santos Tour Down Under, my first ever WorldTour race in 2014,” said Alaphilippe.

“There are many undulating roads and tough climbs throughout various stages of this race, but I’m particularly excited to revisit Willunga Hill along with Mount Lofty for the first time, as I believe both will provide great opportunities for our team to finish strong.”

Santos Tour Down Under Race Director, Stuart O’Grady OAM said that as a spectator, Alaphilippe was an exciting rider to watch, and will elevate the fight for stage wins and the Santos Ochre Leader’s Jersey

.“I expect Alaphilippe to do very well in the hardest final weekend of TDU racing history, especially as someone who’s won the Tour de France King of the Mountain classification and wore the most prestigious yellow jersey for 18 days in his highly successful career,” said O’Grady.

“He is a true champion of our sport and a born entertainer on a bike. We can’t wait for him to race in Australia’s greatest cycling race.”

The Santos Tour Down Under will take place in Adelaide and regional South Australia from 12-21 January 2024. It will feature nine days of elite racing for men and women. – tourdownunder.com.au

