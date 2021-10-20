Commonwealth Bank Matildas Head Coach Tony Gustavsson has locked in Australia’s 23-player squad to take on world No. 7 Brazil in Sydney.

Australia will play host to Brazil on Saturday, 23 October and on Tuesday, 26 October at CommBank Stadium as they return to action on Australian soil.

The matches mark the first time an Australian senior national team has played at home in almost 600 days, with their last match against Vietnam in the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Football Tournament Qualifiers.

With the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India less than 100 days from kick-off, the two-match series is invaluable preparation as Gustavsson and the team continues to build towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/commonwealth-bank-matildas-squad-named-brazil-home-series

#AFF

