The FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) has confirmed a landmark 15-round calendar for 2027, headlined by the return of the United States and United Kingdom alongside the introduction of Rally d’Italia.

Approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, the 2027 calendar brings together some of the WRC’s most established events with important new destinations as the championship prepares to enter a new era under the WRC27 technical regulations.

Among the headline additions is Rally US, scheduled for 26 – 29 August, which will mark the championship’s first visit to the United States since 1988.

The return represents a major milestone in the WRC’s international growth strategy, opening new opportunities in one of the world’s largest automotive and motorsport markets. It also provides an important platform for the championship’s manufacturer partners, particularly Ford, alongside broadcasters, commercial stakeholders and American rally fans.

The United Kingdom also returns for the first time since 2019, with Rally Scotland confirmed for 30 September – 3 October. Developed with Motorsport UK and backed by the Scottish Government and local authorities, the Aberdeen-based event will reconnect the WRC with one of its most passionate and established fanbases while showcasing Scotland’s renowned forest roads to a global audience.

Another significant addition sees Rally d’Italia join the calendar from 8 – 11 July. Building on its established position in the FIA European Rally Championship, the asphalt event will take the WRC to one of the world’s most iconic capital cities, combining challenging stages in the Lazio region with the spectacular historic backdrop of Rome.

The calendar retains many of the championship’s traditional fixtures, beginning with Rallye Monte-Carlo from 21 – 24 January before heading to Sweden and Safari Rally Kenya. Croatia, the Canary Islands and Japan provide three consecutive asphalt rounds before the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece opens the European summer gravel run.

Estonia and Finland then put two of the championship’s fastest and most spectacular events back-to-back, while continuing to showcase innovative approaches to rally format. Estonia’s successful condensed programme has demonstrated how a full-length WRC challenge can be delivered within a tighter timeframe, while Finland’s fan-focused Super Sunday concept has created a spectacular climax to one of the championship’s most historic events.

Paraguay and Chile form a South American double-header before Rally Saudi Arabia concludes the season from 25 – 28 November.

The calendar will also provide the global stage for the introduction of the WRC27 technical regulations, designed to reduce costs, broaden participation and create new opportunities for manufacturers and independent constructors.

Éric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, said:

“2027 represents the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the World Rally Championship, and this calendar reflects our ambition to build a stronger, more accessible and truly global championship.

“Returning to the United States and United Kingdom, alongside bringing the WRC to an iconic destination such as Rome, creates tremendous opportunities for our manufacturers, commercial partners and fans.

“Combined with the introduction of new technical regulations, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of the WRC, attract new investment and bring the excitement of rallying to more people around the world.”

Julien Vial, COO of WRC Promoter, said:

“Our vision is to build a championship that combines the unique sporting challenges of rallying with world-class events capable of engaging audiences around the globe.

“This calendar reflects that ambition, with a diverse mix of events, surfaces and destinations across five continents. Working closely with our organisers and partners, we want to continue raising the standard of our events and delivering an exceptional experience for fans, competitors and stakeholders.”



Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, said:

“The 2027 FIA World Rally Championship calendar reflects the strong momentum behind the WRC, with new events in the United Kingdom and Italy strengthening the Championship in countries with a proud rallying heritage, while the United States gives us an exciting opportunity to grow in a country where interest in rallying continues to rise.

“With the introduction of the WRC27 technical regulations, a new promoter thanks to the deal of the century that will bring long-term investment and ambition to the championship, and a strong global calendar, the future of rallying is extremely bright.”

2027 FIA World Rally Championship

21–24 January — Rallye Monte-Carlo (Mixed) 18–21 February — Rally Sweden (Snow) 18–21 March — Safari Rally Kenya (Gravel) 8–11 April — Croatia Rally (Tarmac) 6–9 May — Rally Islas Canarias (Tarmac) 3–6 June — FORUM8 Rally Japan (Tarmac) 24–27 June — EKO Acropolis Rally Greece (Gravel) 8–11 July — Rally Italia Roma Capitale (Tarmac) 22–25 July — Delfi Rally Estonia (Gravel) 29 July–1 August — Secto Rally Finland (Gravel) 26–29 August — Rally US (Gravel) 30 September–3 October — Rally Scotland (Gravel) 21–24 October — ueno Rally del Paraguay (Gravel) 4–7 November — Rally Chile Biobío (Gravel) 25–28 November — Rally Saudi Arabia (Gravel)

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