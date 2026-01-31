All in-season official test dates revealed – with some extras set to take place in 2026.

MotoGP pre-season starts soon and the full rundown of test dates through the 2026 season can now also be revealed.

After the Shakedown Test from the 29th to the 31st of January, the Sepang Test opens official MotoGP action from the 3rd to the 5th of February in Malaysia. Then we head into Kuala Lumpur on the 7th of February for the Season Launch.

From there, Chang International Circuit in Buriram welcomes MotoGP for a final two-day test on the 21st and 22nd of February – the weekend before and we go racing for the PT Thai Grand Prix.

Once the season is underway, there will be four in-season test days this year. The first two are official tests and follow the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez and the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona, respectively, and participants will test with tyres from the official MotoGP tyre supplier, Michelin.

Post-race non-official tests with the 2027 tyre supplier are planned on the Mondays following the Czech and Austrian Grands Prix.

Moto2™ and Moto3™

The test calendar for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes is also now confirmed. The pre-season tests have been split by category, with Moto3 heading out for their first test at Portimao on the 9th and 10th of February before Moto2 take to the track at the same venue on the 11th and 12th of February.

The Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto then hosts the official Moto3 test on the 14th and 15th of February and the official Moto2 test on the 16th and 17th of February.

Moto3 will have an in-season test on the Tuesday following the Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, and Moto2 have an in-season test on the Tuesday following the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona.

