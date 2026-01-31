Alex Marquez takes to the stage in Kuala Lumpur as Aldeguer connects from afar to take the covers off their new livery.

The BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP Team officially unveiled its new project for the 2026 season on Saturday evening, with the glittering Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur as the perfect backdrop. Hosted by title sponsor BK8 News, it’s the first time the team has held their presentation in KL – and perfectly timed ahead of the Sepang Test.

2025 MotoGP runner up Alex Marquez took centre stage at the event, attending alongside team management and partners, while Fermin Aldeguer joined via live connection from home as he continues his recovery from a broken leg suffered in training.

The new livery revealed on stage represents an evolution of Gresini Racing’s identity: an essential and modern design, clean surfaces and enhanced volumes, with the team’s iconic light blue interpreted in a richer, more solid finish. A clear stylistic choice that abandons chrome details to express an even stronger racing character.

Alex Marquez: “I’m very happy with the new bike and really excited to start a new season with this team. This year the presentation in Kuala Lumpur was very special; it’s a different and very important market. We hope it will be a season full of success, and on our side we will put in all the commitment and hard work needed to achieve our goals. We are absolutely ready to challenge ourselves.”

Fermin Aldeguer: “It is obviously a great disappointment not to be here in Kuala Lumpur for the team presentation. We’ve had a small setback and are working tirelessly to return as soon as possible. I miss the team and I miss the bike; unfortunately we need to do things properly and recover. That is the only goal at the moment: to get back to 100%, and then we will think about getting back on the bike. One step at a time. The bike is even more beautiful than last year’s, and there is a strong desire to return.”

Nadia Padovani, Team Owner: “We leave behind a 2025 season full of confirmations and look ahead to 2026 with enthusiasm and great determination. Expectations remain high: we have a solid team, with a lot of experience behind us, and two extremely talented riders ready to continue the growth path we have built over the years. Fermín has joined the project with natural confidence and personality, immediately showing he has the right values and approach, and even though he is currently on the sidelines, he will be back with us very soon. Alex has everything it takes to be a consistent front-runner and to fight for the positions that matter every race weekend. We strongly believe in this pairing and in the work we are doing together. We are truly proud of this new project: a bike with a strong, essential character that perfectly reflects our identity and our desire to keep surprising.”

The presentation was also an opportunity to remember Fausto Gresini and to retrace the moments that have shaped the history of the Faenza-based team, which this year enters its 30th MotoGP season. That begins on Tuesday with the Sepang Test as Alex Marquez heads out on track for the first time in 2026.

