Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans won the Miami E-Prix with a decisive switchback move on Lap 27, securing his record 15th Formula E race victory and passing the 1,000-point career mark.

The podium was completed by the Porsche Formula E Team drivers, with polesitter Nico Müller finishing second and Pascal Wehrlein claiming third, showcasing a strong weekend for the team.

Additional championship news included a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud as the Principal AI Partner, a collaboration with SunGod, and the announcement of Lucien Laviscount as an official Brand Ambassador.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans produced a storming switchback move to take the race lead and drive away to the win in difficult conditions in Miami, as the Kiwi took to the top step – heading Porsche Formula E Team’s Nico Müller and Pascal Wehrlein home.

The Sunshine State was hit by changeable conditions ahead of Round 3 of the 2025/26 season, and the wet weather extracted every ounce of talent and concentration from the 20-car Formula E field over a testing 41-lap race.

Evans headed into the race pointsless so far this season but with the opportunity from ninth on the grid to put that right.

The first half of the race proved to be super tricky for the pack, with polesitter Müller leading after a Safety Car start – though Andretti Formula E’s Felipe Drugovich made use of an instant all-wheel drive, 350kW ATTACK MODE activation to climb into P1 in the wet early on.

Müller found himself back out front after the first round of ATTACK MODE and was able to take advantage of a mishap – as the rain fell harder – between Drugovich and Jaguar TCS Racing’s António Félix da Costa behind, that took the pair out of race-winning contention.

Amid all that, Evans spied his chance to make progress – clambering through from the back end of the top 10 to the podium positions before a perfect switchback move on Lap 27 saw him move past Müller – the German falling for the dummy move.

From there, the New Zealander was able to measure a lead to those behind and steer through the second round of ATTACK MODE activations to a commanding 3.1-second lead come the chequered flag for a record 15th Formula E race win, with Evans also smashing the 1,000-point mark in the series.

Müller followed in second, with Pascal Wehrlein – up from 11th at the race start – taking the final spot on the podium; another strong showing for Porsche power.

Fourth is a career best finish for Joel Eriksson (Envision Racing) with Nyck de Vries (Mahindra Racing) and Edo Mortara in the sister Mahindra rounding out the top six. Reigning champion Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) could manage only 12th.

Despite a non-score with 16th, Mexico City winner Nick Cassidy (Citroën Racing) still leads the Drivers’ standings, 40 points to Wehrlein’s 38. Porsche also stretches its lead in the Teams’ and the Manufacturers’ points.

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing:

“It’s special to have this record for the most wins. I’m still missing the big one – the championship – but these stats are great. It’s a huge testament to the team. Hopefully this is a good restart to our season and we can continue from 15 wins.”

Nico Müller, No. 51, Porsche Formula E Team said:

“I’m super pleased for the guys at Porsche Formula E Team. We’ve worked very hard to get myself integrated into the team quickly. Our third race weekend and both cars on the podium, I think we could only ask for a little bit more! Mitch was just a tiny bit better today and he really deserved that victory so congrats to him. I’m pleased for our team, lots of points – a great day with Pole Position and P2 for myself and that’s what we’re building on.”

Pascal Wehrlein, No. 94, Porsche Formula E Team said:

“It was a good race. I struggled a bit the whole weekend and we found an issue on the car which probably compromised everything that happened before the race a bit. But still, I think P3 today was the maximum for us with that starting position. It’s a valid podium for the team, a lot of points so we can be happy with that. Nevertheless I think with a better qualifying a win would definitely be possible. It’s definitely one of our best weekends in terms of points collection. It’s still early in the season and we are banking those points which are important for the rest of the year.”

11 DRIVERS TOOK TO THE TRACK FOR ROOKIE FREE PRACTICE

Formula E hosted a 40-minute Rookie Free Practice on Friday 30 January. Following the success of previous sessions in Rome, Misano and Jeddah, the event returned and allowed ‘rookie’ drivers a chance to get behind the wheel of the current generation of Formula E cars, the GEN3 Evo.

This initiative follows the second Women’s Test Formula E held during Valencia Pre-Season Testing in October, and further emphasises Formula E’s and the FIA’s dedication to creating diverse and inclusive pathways for the next generation of racing drivers.

LUCIEN LAVISCOUNT, MIKE BAHIA AND SOPHIE NÉLISSE LEAD A STAR-STUDDED MIAMI E-PRIX

The 2026 Miami E-Prix attracted a host of celebrities from the worlds of music, sport, and screen, including actor and Formula E ambassador Lucien Laviscount, actress Sophie Nélisse, Colombian singer Mike Bahia, former NFL player Lawrence Guy, Olympian Twanisha Terry and actor Jonathan Daviss.

Other notable names include: Niles Fitch, Greeicy, Lindsay Brewer, Will Power and Aidan Gallagher.

Saturday’s race featured live performances by Farruko – best known for hits such as ‘Pepas’, ‘Chillax’, and ‘La Tóxica’ – alongside music producer Sinego and Mexican singer, producer, songwriter, and DJ LABIBE, who together entertained a vibrant Miami crowd on the grid just before the race start.

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT 2026 MIAMI E-PRIX

As ABB FIA Formula E becomes the first global sport to achieve B Corp Certification, cementing its position as the benchmark for sustainable innovation in sport, it continues to support both communities and the environment as part of its wider purpose of accelerating sustainable human progress. From grassroots social impact programmes and local community projects supported by the Better Futures Fund, to powering the event by renewable energy and significant waste management systems, social and environmental sustainability continues to be embedded in Formula E’s DNA.

Sustainability credentials at the 2026 Miami E-Prix include:

Sustainable Energy Sources: The Miami E-Prix will be powered by a combination of energy sources, including grid electricity, sustainable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO fuel), trackside battery storage, and solar power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting a lower-carbon, more resilient energy supply.

The Miami E-Prix will be powered by a combination of energy sources, including grid electricity, sustainable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO fuel), trackside battery storage, and solar power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting a lower-carbon, more resilient energy supply. Air Freight Emissions Reduction: Formula E continues to reduce freight-related CO2 emissions in S12 through optimising logistics, reducing air freight from three planes to two, and enhancing sea freight solutions.

OTHER CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS THIS WEEK

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue with Rounds 4 & 5 in Jeddah on 13 & 14 February 2026 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

