While a few countries in ASEAN saw a spike in the number of new cases, the rest of ASEAN continue to flatten the curve as they kept up the battle against COVID-19.

Singapore and Indonesia continue to record new cases where as of 1 May 2020, they have recorded cumulative 17,101 and 10,551 infections respectively.

In the last 24hours, Singapore showed 932 new cases while Indonesia had 433.

Four ASEAN countries – Laos, Brunei, Vietnam and Cambodia – continue to record no new cases.