Myanmar’s Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment on COVID-19 have issued COVID-19 health guidelines for those wanting to travel into the country where they have to undergo three-week of quarantine.

The first week will have to be in the respective country of the traveller before taking the flight to Myanmar.

The second week will be at a facility in Myanmar while the third will be at the accommodation of the traveller in Myanmar before they can be cleared for work.

And this exercise is also inclusive of the traveller showing a certificate stating they are free from COVID-19 and where after the 21-day quarantine a second nasal swab will be done to make sure of a return of PCR-negative.

Virus prevention measures in Myanmar has been extended to 15 June 2020 – the same as the suspension on all international airlines to and from Myanmar.