Space Hippie, Nike’s exploratory footwear collection constructed with “space junk” — transformed factory and post-consumer waste — marries sustainable practices and radical design. Each of the four Space Hippie silhouettes provide a unique aesthetic and fit — including traditional laces and laceless designs.

The manufacturing, which employs about 85 to 90 percent recycled polyester Space Waste Yarn, recycled Nike ZoomX foam and Crater Foam (a blend of standard Nike foams and Nike Grind Rubber), results in a radical design with a low carbon footprint.

Space Hippie 01, 02, 03 and 04 release June 11 on SNKRS and SNEAKERS apps, select global Nike doors and select retailers.

To learn more about Nike’s Move to Zero initiative, follow “Sustainability” in the Nike App and learn more about sustainable design at purpose.nike.com.