Twelve teams head to Estadio Charrua with qualification for the season-ending three-tournament HSBC SVNS World Championship on the line.

The HSBC SVNS 2 Series swings back into action this weekend in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo for the first of two crucial back-to-back weekends in South America to decide which sides will head to the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series.

Following their heroics in February’s opening round of the HSBC SVNS 2 Series in Nairobi, Argentina’s women and Germany’s men lead the way in the race to qualify for the competitions in Hong Kong, Valladolid, and Bordeaux in April, May, and June.

The two winners head to the second high-intensity HSBC SVNS 2 tournament in Uruguay with 20 league points under their belts courtesy of their victories in Kenya — and five other sides on either side of the competition determined to close the gap before the final round in São Paulo, Brazil, which kicks off in a week’s time.

Speaking at the traditional captains’ photo ahead of this weekend’s competition at the iconic 19th-century Teatro Solís in the heart of Ciudad Vieja, Uruguay captain, Diego Ardao said: “The first thing we want to do here is to get some better results than in Kenya. We must improve our defence and our attacking. It’s a great opportunity for us in front of our families, friends including those from our clubs. We will take advantage of this opportunity.”

Spain women’s captain, Olivia Fresneda, who was also taking part in the celebrations, commented on being in Montevideo ahead of the weekend’s fixtures: “I’m very excited and we are training a lot this week in preparation. We have high expectations. We have a great team and we hope to win the tournament!”

Behind Argentina, South Africa, Spain and China make up the top four in the women’s competition after the opening round; while USA, Kenya and Uruguay are chasing Germany hard in the race for the top four in the men’s standings.

But lower-ranked men’s sides Belgium and Canada, and women’s teams Kenya and Brazil know that a strong performance this weekend will put them firmly back into the mix for an all-important top-four finish.

The leading four men’s and women’s sides after the three HSBC SVNS 2 competitions will head into the elite tri-tournament World Championship series in May and June.

Tickets are available through Tickantel, and those attending the tournament will be able to enjoy top-level rugby alongside a vibrant food festival, activities for all ages, sponsor giveaways, and live music. The event will close with a special show featuring Cumbia Club, one of the most popular musical groups of the moment.

Fans around the world will be able to catch all the action live on Rugby Pass TV. Wider information on the HSBC SVNS Series can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...