New digital platform leverages Infosys Topaz to deliver real-time insights that will redefine innovation for race day and beyond

Bengaluru, India & London, UK – 20th March 2026: Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next generation digital services and consulting, and Formula E, the world’s first all-electric FIA World Championship, today announced the launch of a new AI-powered Race Centre. Powered by Infosys Topaz, the Race Centre places fans at the centre of the action, using intelligent data to create an immersive race-day experience powered by cutting-edge innovations in AI and digital technology.

In its second year as Formula E’s Official Digital Innovation Partner, Infosys is advancing from data-led insights to deeply immersive fan engagement. The Race Centre operates as a unified platform to display AI commentary, interactive gamified features, static explainer videos, weather tracking, race control updates, PIT BOOST & ATTACK MODE tracking, and in-sync storytelling. By blending race feeds with AI-driven content, the platform enhances how fans understand racing action and keeps them connected during the off-season.

Key features of the Race Centre Include:

Generative AI Commentary Engine: Built on Topaz’s applied AI foundation, this feature delivers real-time, context-aware race narration.

Built on Topaz’s applied AI foundation, this feature delivers real-time, context-aware race narration. Podium Predictions & ‘PIF Driver of the Race’ Fan Voting: Interactive engagement features that allow fans to predict podium outcomes during practice and qualifying sessions. Fans can also vote for the ‘PIF Driver of the Race’ encouraging participation and excitement around potential race outcomes.

Interactive engagement features that allow fans to predict podium outcomes during practice and qualifying sessions. Fans can also vote for the ‘PIF Driver of the Race’ encouraging participation and excitement around potential race outcomes. PIT BOOST Tracking: An interactive feature that lets fans track the mandatory fast‑charging pit stop in select races and see how it impacts driver positions and race momentum through clear visuals.

An interactive feature that lets fans track the mandatory fast‑charging pit stop in select races and see how it impacts driver positions and race momentum through clear visuals. Selected Driver Event Tracker : A feature that allows users to better understand the race development for any individual driver by providing the timeline of their key moments (Overtakes & ATTACK MODE deployment) at any point during the race.

: A feature that allows users to better understand the race development for any individual driver by providing the timeline of their key moments (Overtakes & ATTACK MODE deployment) at any point during the race. Agentic AI for Data Orchestration: Topaz agents seamlessly process and integrate over 1.5 million data points across each race including race control updates that feed into the Race Centre dashboard to showcase race positions, and car movements in a 2D racetrack visualization.



Combining race data, AI-driven insights, and rich digital content across a single platform, the Race Centre supports fans throughout the entire race lifecycle – from practice sessions and qualifying rounds to race day and beyond. By unifying these capabilities into one scalable digital destination, the platform supports Formula E’s strategy as one of the world’s fastest-growing sports attracting younger, digitally native audiences, enabling tailored storytelling and strengthening fan loyalty across global markets.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said:

“Formula E’s vision is to lead the future of sustainable motorsport, and technology is the catalyst that continues to push our sport forward. With Infosys, we’re elevating how fans experience every lap with clearer insights, more interactive moments, and greater accessibility to the stories unfolding on and off the track. The Race Centre, powered by Infosys, helps fans feel closer to the race. Looking ahead, this platform sets the stage for a smarter, more connected future in which innovation and electric racing move forward together.”

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said:

“Formula E is a powerful platform to demonstrate how AI can reshape sports. With Infosys Topaz at the core of the new Race Centre, we are redefining the race-day experience with real-time, responsible AI insights that deliver seamless performance and engagement. This season, fans can expect intelligent commentary, deeper explainers, and richer interactions that extend beyond the broadcast window. Together with Formula E, we’re building a futuristic blueprint of how AI can reimagine performance, storytelling, and experiences for millions of fans.”

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