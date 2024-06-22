Vietnam crushed Brunei DS 15-0 to record the biggest win ever in the ASEAN Under-16 Boys’ Championship 2024 at the Sriwedari Stadium. Nguyen Viet Long (17th, 22nd and 40th minute) and Tran Thanh Binh (66th, 88th and 89th) were on a hattrick against a hapless Brunei DS side.The other goals for Vietnam U16 were scored by Dau Hong Phong (33rd and 49th), Nguyen Thai Hieu (37th and 84th), Tran Gia Bao (44th), Nguyen Van Bach (53rd), Nguyen Thien Phu (57th), Nguyen Hong Quang (68th) and Chu Ngoc Nguyen Luc (90th+5).In the meantime, two late goals from Thach Daro (75th and 90th+3 minute) gave Cambodia a 2-1 win over Myanmar.Myanmar’s goal was scored by Nyi Nyi Thant in the 25th minute.

