The two friendly matches planned in the next three weeks will be crucial for the Vietnam Futsal women’s national team as they look to trim the squad ahead of the China tournament next month.Head coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang said the team is currently working on their tactical style.“With most of these players consistently in training, it minimises the time needed to improve their fitness,” said Dinh Hoang.The team will leave for China on 10 July 2024 with the China tournament set for 11-15 July 2024. #AFF

Like this: Like Loading...