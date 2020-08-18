After a successful reboot to the 2020 season last month, Round 2 of the PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship will be taking place at the 1.1km Tangkak Track this weekend.

160 riders have been confirmed for the seven race classes. After the season opener, Mohd Helmi Azman from the Hi Rev SCK Honda Racing team leads the CP150 title chase while team ONEXOX TKKR quickly established their dominance in the CP125 with four of the riders at the top of the championship ladder.

Meanwhile, team PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing continues to top the Wira KBS title chase with their latest young talent, Rahimi Nabil Razu.

As prescribed by the SoP established for non-contact sports, Round 2 will take place in a closed circuit.

Fans from the Southern region are advised not to visit the Tangkak Track this weekend.

Instead, fans will be able to catch all the action via the championship’s social media live streams as well as the live telecast on TV1, RTM Sports, and Astro Arena.

Like this: Like Loading...