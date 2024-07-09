Dagon Star United have taken the surprise lead in the Myanmar National League (MNL) 2024/25 following their 3-1 win over Thitsar Arman in their opening game of the season.

But newcomer Thitsar certainly did not make it easy for Dagon Star when they took a 1-0 lead at the break through Myo Zaw Saw’s 37th minute effort.

The second half would be all Dagon Star when Aung Thiha nailed the 61st minute equaliser to be followed by goals from Aung Kyaw Naing (71st minute) and Nyein Tun (84th) for the well-earned three points.

In the meantime, defending champions Shan United could only eke out a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Myawady United.

Marc Sekyi scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute.

FULLTIME RESULTS

Ispe FC 0-1 Mahar United

Hantharwady Utd 4-3 Dagon Port

Ayeyawady 1-1 Yadanarbon

Shan Utd 1-0 Myawady

Dagon Star 3-1 Thitsar Arman

Yangon Utd 2-0 Rakhine United

