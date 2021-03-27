Felix Dalmas has left his post as the Cambodian national team head coach due to ‘personal reasons.’

“I truly appreciate Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) President Sao Sokha and Keisuke Honda for believing in me and giving me the responsibility to lead Cambodia to success,” said Dalmas in a statement.

“The FFC believe in our vision of football and supported our dream to build the foundation for a new era in Cambodian football. I believe you are in good hands with coach Honda.”

Japanese international Keisuke Honda, who has been running the team alongside Dalmas for the last two years, will continue in that role until 2023.

Under Dalmas, Cambodia finished in the top four at the AFF U22 Championship and also in the top four at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

Like this: Like Loading...