From left: Nicholas Wee Shen Ming; DBC founder Mr. Wee Hock Kee; and Dr. Muhammad Hazwan, Sports Medicine Doctor at the KLGCC branch

DBC Physiotherapy Centre added another feather to its fine cap with the opening of another branch at the KLGCC here in Kuala Lumpur.

Driven By Clinical is more than just a clinic.

It’s a leader in physiotherapy and rehabilitation, having treated more than 25,000 patients throughout its 14 branches all over the country.

DBC specializes in active recovery, moving away from passive treatments, empowering patients through data-driven exercise therapy through advanced rehabilitation technologies.

DBC’s success rate is 85% in pain reduction and 75% functional improvement.

DBC specializes in Spine Rehabilitation, Sports Injury Recovery, post-Surgical Rehab, Nero Rehab and also Corporate Wellness.

Like this: Like Loading...