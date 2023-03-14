The Tour de Taiwan stage three was a thrilling race, with many breakaway groups attempting to gain a lead throughout the course, but ultimately finished with a bunch sprint.

The weather conditions were ideal for racing, on a sunny day and a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

The standout performance of the race was from Camilo Andres Gomez of Trinity Racing, who led a four-man breakaway for 70km, showcasing his impressive skills. Gomez was awarded the most combativity award, highlighting his incredible effort and determination.

The course covered a total distance of 154.5km, with two intermediate sprints and two KOMs. The race started in Hsinchu and finished at the Shihgang visitor center in Taichung, providing a challenging and exciting course for the riders.

Despite the many breakaway attempts, it was ultimately Tijl De Decker from Lotto Dstny who emerged as the stage winner, crossing the finish line with a time of 3:46:18.

Enrico Zanoncello from Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane finished in second place, with Raymond Kreder from JCL Team Ukyo rounding out the top three. The local rider Feng Chun Kai (Chinese Taipei) finished in fourth place.

The stage winner De Decker spoke at the post-race press conference, “I can’t put into words how excited I am to have won my first Tour de Taiwan stage and for my team to have its first win in this race. It’s my first trip to Taiwan, and the support and warm welcome from the fans and organizers have been incredible. The race has been fierce and competitive, and I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. I’m looking forward to what’s to come and hope to continue riding at my best.”

There are two stages waiting for the rider, and the general classification ranking is heating up. Raymond Kreder from JCL Team UKYO currently leads with a total time of 8:25:29.

However, Jordi Lopez Caravaca from Equipo Kern Pharma and Benjamin Prades Reverter from JCL Team UKYO are all eyes on his wheels, both only six seconds behind. Tomorrow’s stage in Nantou county is expected to be the queen stage, with a challenging two KOMs.

The competition is sure to be fierce as riders push themselves to the limit in pursuit of victory.

TOUR de TAIWAN 2023

STAGE RESULTS

DE DECKER Tijl (Lotto Dstny) 3:46:18 ZANONCELLO Enrico (Green Project-Bardianicsf-Faizane) s.t. KREDER Raymond (JCL Team Ukyo) s.t.



Individual General Classification by Time (Yellow Jersey): KREDER Raymond (JCL Team UKYO)

General Individual Classification on Points (Green Jersey): DE DECKER Tijl (Lotto Dstny)

The Mountain General Classification (Polka-dot Jersey): AITKEN Jack (ST George Continental Cycling Team)

Best Asian Rider Classification (Blue Jersey): CHAIYASOMBAT Thanakhan (Thailand National Team)

Like this: Like Loading...