The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) have deferred the start of the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways (PFL) clubs’ training sessions at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite to the third week of August 2020.

This follows the government’s decision to impose a Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) in the National Capital Region and the provinces of Cavite and Laguna, from 04-18 August 2020 brought on by the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in Mega Manila.

Initially, PFL teams were allowed to conduct training sessions in areas under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) following the protocols set in both the PFF Operations Protocol for the Philippines Football League and the Joint Administrative Order signed by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), and the Department of Health (DOH).

PFF have already notified the PFL clubs on this latest development.

PFF exhorts everyone to observe best practices in combating COVID-19, cooperate with local and national authorities, and be safe and healthy during the on-going state of public health emergency in the country.

