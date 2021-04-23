– The partnership will see DHL turn one of the circuit’s grandstands green with a ‘live audience’ of olive trees

-The move adds to DHL’s new sustainability roadmap and highlights its GoGreen worldwide environmental protection programme

Official Founding & Logistics Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, DHL, will become Race Title Partner for the DHL Valencia E-Prix.

Building on a long-standing relationship between DHL and Formula E that stretches back to Season 1, DHL has become title partner of the first ever Valencia E-Prix, staged as a double header this weekend on April 24 & 25 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The partnership will see DHL turn one of the circuit’s grandstands green – covered with 400 olive trees, native to the region that will in the long-term contribute to absorbing CO 2 emissions from the atmosphere – to highlight its GoGreen worldwide environmental protection programme, an initiative that showcases DHL’s strong sense of responsibility and its commitment to helping its customers grow sustainably.

Following the DHL Valencia E-Prix and as part of the cooperation of DHL with Formula E Legacy Programme, 350 of the trees will be planted at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo during May 2021. The remaining 50 trees will be planted by DHL Express employees as part of Global Volunteer Day in cooperation with a local NGO.

GoGreen advances DHL’s wider goal, known as Mission 2050: Zero Emissions, and the company’s drive to reduce logistics-related emissions to net zero by the year 2050. To get there, Deutsche Post DHL Group is investing as recently announced with its newly launched sustainability roadmap, and €7bn in climate-neutral logistics until 2030.

DHL’s sustainability work with Formula E extends beyond environmental initiatives. In 2020, DHL supported the Formula E Open Talent Call for Presenters – a competition designed to create opportunities for under-represented groups in motorsport. Winner Derin Adetosoye is now part of the Formula E presenting line-up for the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

HEAD OF BRAND MARKETING AT DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP – ARJAN SISSING

“We look forward to delivering an action-packed double-header for the first time in Spain. Formula E is a sustainable racing series with a combination of innovation and future viability, in the same way that Deutsche Post DHL is in the field of logistics.

“The technical developments being advanced in Formula E in the area of electromobility are significant because the racing series serves as a platform for testing new technologies. Other sectors, including the transport and logistics industry, are also benefiting from this pioneering spirit, but will also add value through tailor-made logistics motorsport solution which we can source from out of our decades of experience.”

CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER AT FORMULA E – OLIVIER BRÉMONT

“DHL has shared Formula E’s journey from the start. We are united in our ambition to counteract climate change and work together continually to reduce our carbon footprint while drawing attention to the need for others to do the same. DHL’s GoGreen plans in Valencia are a meaningful symbol of their Mission2050 work and we’re proud to partner with them in bringing it to life.”

As Formula E’s Official Logistics Partner, DHL is responsible for moving Formula E’s teams and travelling infrastructure around the globe as efficiently as possible – with DHL designing a tailored approach to minimise emissions, complementing air transport with rail, road and sea routes.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns on April 24 & 25 with the DHL Valencia E-Prix Rounds 5 and 6 from Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.