A dominant display from Manila Diggers FC moved them within a point of leaders Kaya FC Iloilo following their 10-0 thrashing of Mendiola FC at the Binan Football Stadium.Cameroonian striker Dilane Tafem was on a hattrick with goals in the ninth, 22nd and 52nd minute to be followed by a brace each from Pa Ousman Gai (17th and 43rd), Saikou Ceesay (36th and 39th) and Kenji Nishioka (71st and 90th+2).Modou Manneh scored the other goal for Manila Diggers in the 19th minute.It was Diggers’ third win in a row as they picked up 24 points from ten matches played – just a point behind league leaders Kaya FC with 25 points.Two-time league champions Kaya FC suffered a 1-0 loss to Davao Aguilas for their first defeat of the season. #AFF#PFF#MNL

