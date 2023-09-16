Indra Sjafri, the head coach of the Indonesia Under-24 team said that direct negotiations with the club were important for the team to get the best possible players they could for the Asian Games 2023.

“We held talks with the coaches of the Indonesian clubs and the negotiations went well enough for us to bring 22 players to China. We realised that the Asian Games is not part of the FIFA calendar. That was why we took steps to hold discussions with the club coaches to find a win-win solution,” said Indra.

Football at the Asian Games 2023 will start on 19 September 2023 in Hangzhou, China with Indonesia placed in Group F against DPR Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Chinese Taipei.

INDONESIA NATIONAL U24 TEAM

Daffa Fasya – Borneo FC Ernando Ari – Persebaya Surabaya Adi Satrio – PSIS Semarang Andy Setyo – Persikabo 1973 Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta Kadek Arel – Bali United M. Haykal – PSIS Semarang Dony Tri – Persija Jakarta Bagas Kaffa – Barito Putera Robi Darwis – Persib Bandung Alfeandra Dewangga – PSIS Semarang Rachmat Irianto – Persib Bandung Ananda Raehan – PSM Makassar Beckham Putra – Persib Bandung S. Abimanyu – Persija Jakarta M. Taufany – Borneo FC George Brown – Persebaya Surabaya Hugo Samir – Borneo FC Ramai Rumakiek – Persipura Jayapura Egy Mulana – Dewa United Ramadhan Sananta – Persis Solo Titan Agung – Bhayangkara FC

#AFF

#PSSI

#TimnasIndonesia

